Round Rock, TX

Round Rock school district hires new police chief who starts in August

By Fernanda Figueroa, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

A new police chief for the Round Rock school district will start in early August.

Dennis Weiner, who is the assistant police chief for the Palm Beach County school district in Florida, will replace former Chief Jeff Yarbrough, who left the Round Rock school district to work at the Hutto Police Department.

"I am honored and excited to be selected to lead the Round Rock ISD Police Department," Weiner said in a statement. "I intend to build upon the solid foundation laid by Chief Yarborough and to strengthen the department's ability to provide a safe and secure learning environment for the students and staff of Round Rock ISD. We will focus on prevention, intervention and diversion to reduce the likelihood of an emergency but will be ready to respond should one befall us."

Weiner has nearly 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

During his time in South Florida at the Palm Beach County school district, Weiner said, he focused on campus safety, facilitating strong relationships with campus communities, and assessing and developing the implementation of the district's emergency operations and crisis response plans.

His previous experience includes serving as chief of police in Coral Gables, Florida, and in Oyster Bay, New York.

Weiner is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a commanding officer, deputy security director, tactical commander and reaction team coordinator, according to the Round Rock school district.

"Chief Weiner brings vast experience at all levels of law enforcement, including serving one of the largest school districts in the United States to our police department," Superintendent Hafedh Azaeiz said in a statement. "We are excited for him to continue the important work of our award-winning police department and school policing program. I, along with district leadership, look forward to working alongside him to enhance school safety across the district and to ensure the safety and security of our students and staff."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Round Rock school district hires new police chief who starts in August

