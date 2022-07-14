Louisville police involved in Shawnee Park shooting IDed, partial video released

Five days after shots erupted in a West End park between officers and the man they were attempting to arrest, the names of the five LMPD officers who fired their guns have been released.

The shootout, which took place in the immediate aftermath of the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park on Sunday, left two people wounded, LMPD officials said – an officer and the man who police were pursuing. Witnesses have said hundreds of people were at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police have accused Herbert Lee, 30, of shooting an officer in the chest who was attempting to serve him with multiple warrants.

Both the officer, identified as Joshua Pickering by LMPD, and Lee were hospitalized after the shootout. LMPD Chief Erika Shields previously said Pickering was let out of the hospital soon after the shooting.

Lee was booked at Metro Corrections on Thursday, according to the jail's booking log, and is facing several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer. Thursday's release from the department said Lee is expected to recover.

The officers identified by LMPD were:

Richard Williams

Daniel Burnett

Joel Voelker

Nicholas Hollkamp

Joshua Pickering

One of the officers identified by LMPD as having been involved in Sunday’s shooting is the son of The Courier Journal's Breaking News Editor Nick Hollkamp.

All of the officers were placed on administrative duty.

Shields said Pickering was "very fortunate" to be wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting. He was hit in the chest, she said, while Lee was hit in his "extremities."

The body cam footage released by the department shows several shots were fired by the officers.

What we know about the officers involved:

Just one of the five officers named as having been involved in the shooting had a reprimand on his record, according to the department's release – Williams, who was found to have missed a court appearance in September 2012.

What we know about Herbert Lee:

Lee had more than 10 outstanding warrants, according to police, and is “well-known within law enforcement circles," Shields told reporters Monday, having been involved in a number of criminal cases dating back more than a decade.

He had been out on bond at the time of the shooting, Shields said, stemming from a case in which he was accused in June 2021 of fleeing from police and trying to throw away a gun he had with him at Mall St. Matthews.

Lee had previously been convicted of manslaughter in 2010 following a police chase in a stolen car he was driving which ended in a crash that killed four other teens in the vehicle. Lee was 16 when the crash occurred, in 2008, and spent one year in a state juvenile justice facility before being let out.

He was convicted again in 2014 of stealing a car and has faced charges several other times since, including that June 2021 incident.

Lee had a dozen outstanding warrants against him at the time of Sunday's shooting, according to LMPD, including:

Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Theft by unlawful taking firearm

Tampering with physical evidence

Receiving stolen property (firearm)

First-degree fleeing/evading

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Theft by deception

Probation violation

Receiving stolen property

First-degree wanton endangerment,

Violation of emergency protective order

Harassment with physical contact

The firearm Lee has been accused of using during Sunday's shooting was recovered at the scene, according to police. According to the body cam footage released by LMPD, the gun was stolen.

What we know about the officers' body cam footage:

The footage released show that LMPD that officers gave multiple verbal commands for Lee to drop the gun. Statements within the video accused Lee of firing several shots at police as he tried to flee, including one round that struck Pickering in his vest.

The edited footage shows the shootout taking place in an open field. It shows an officer approach Lee, who was standing by two people but took off running upon seeing police. It also shows an officer take a firearm found near Lee after he had been shot, and shows officers rendering aid to Lee after he was hit by gunfire.

Before KSP started handling investigations of shootings involving LMPD officers two years ago, Louisville's police department had earned praise from University of Florida researchers for its transparency in police shooting probes. The department's policy at that time was to release any body camera footage of police shootings within 24 hours of the incident. The footage from Sunday's shooting was released Thursday.

When asked why the department was deviating away from its previous protocol, LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram wrote, "Our goal is to release the footage as promptly as possible, but not at the expense of conducting a comprehensive investigation. It is imperative that we secure witness statements as they saw events , not as events have been interpreted by others."

Some witnesses have been critical of LMPD's decision to approach Lee during a crowded event. Shields had defended the officers as "very judicial in waiting until the event was over so there were not multiple individuals around," though footage released by the department shows Lee was next to two people and several yards away from a small crowd when he was approached by police.

What we know about the shooting investigation:

LMPD initially insinuated Kentucky State Police would be involved in investigating the shooting – given that was the policy outlined by the city in 2020.

The night of the shooting, LMPD released a statement saying the department is "consulting with KSP regarding this ongoing investigation,” but on Tuesday, KSP spokesperson Matt Sudduth said he was unfamiliar with any consultation with KSP.

When asked for clarification by The Courier Journal, Ingram said, " ... At no time did Chief Shields or LMPD state that KSP is investigating or supervising."

The reason why KSP is not involved, Ingram and Shields said, is because the agency doesn’t have the bandwidth to investigate another officer-involved shooting at this time, while they are currently investigating five within 10 days.

In the meantime, LMPD officials are conducting the investigation into a shooting involving their own officers by themselves. It is believed to be the first time the department has investigated a shooting involving an LMPD officer in which a suspect was seriously injured since a July 2020 policy change. KSP has handled such cases following that policy change.

