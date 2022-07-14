ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville police involved in Shawnee Park shooting IDed, partial video released

By Krista Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkben_0gg33fvO00

Five days after shots erupted in a West End park between officers and the man they were attempting to arrest, the names of the five LMPD officers who fired their guns have been released.

The shootout, which took place in the immediate aftermath of the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park on Sunday, left two people wounded, LMPD officials said – an officer and the man who police were pursuing. Witnesses have said hundreds of people were at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police have accused Herbert Lee, 30, of shooting an officer in the chest who was attempting to serve him with multiple warrants.

Both the officer, identified as Joshua Pickering by LMPD, and Lee were hospitalized after the shootout. LMPD Chief Erika Shields previously said Pickering was let out of the hospital soon after the shooting.

Lee was booked at Metro Corrections on Thursday, according to the jail's booking log, and is facing several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer. Thursday's release from the department said Lee is expected to recover.

The officers identified by LMPD were:

  • Richard Williams
  • Daniel Burnett
  • Joel Voelker
  • Nicholas Hollkamp
  • Joshua Pickering

One of the officers identified by LMPD as having been involved in Sunday’s shooting is the son of The Courier Journal's Breaking News Editor Nick Hollkamp.

All of the officers were placed on administrative duty.

The charges, the crowd and more: What we know about Sunday's LMPD shooting at Shawnee Park

Shields said Pickering was "very fortunate" to be wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting. He was hit in the chest, she said, while Lee was hit in his "extremities."

The body cam footage released by the department shows several shots were fired by the officers.

What we know about the officers involved:

Just one of the five officers named as having been involved in the shooting had a reprimand on his record, according to the department's release – Williams, who was found to have missed a court appearance in September 2012.

What we know about Herbert Lee:

Lee had more than 10 outstanding warrants, according to police, and is “well-known within law enforcement circles," Shields told reporters Monday, having been involved in a number of criminal cases dating back more than a decade.

He had been out on bond at the time of the shooting, Shields said, stemming from a case in which he was accused in June 2021 of fleeing from police and trying to throw away a gun he had with him at Mall St. Matthews.

Lee had previously been convicted of manslaughter in 2010 following a police chase in a stolen car he was driving which ended in a crash that killed four other teens in the vehicle. Lee was 16 when the crash occurred, in 2008, and spent one year in a state juvenile justice facility before being let out.

He was convicted again in 2014 of stealing a car and has faced charges several other times since, including that June 2021 incident.

Lee had a dozen outstanding warrants against him at the time of Sunday's shooting, according to LMPD, including:

  • Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
  • Theft by unlawful taking firearm
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Receiving stolen property (firearm)
  • First-degree fleeing/evading
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Theft by deception
  • Probation violation
  • Receiving stolen property
  • First-degree wanton endangerment,
  • Violation of emergency protective order
  • Harassment with physical contact

The firearm Lee has been accused of using during Sunday's shooting was recovered at the scene, according to police. According to the body cam footage released by LMPD, the gun was stolen.

What we know about the officers' body cam footage:

The footage released show that LMPD that officers gave multiple verbal commands for Lee to drop the gun. Statements within the video accused Lee of firing several shots at police as he tried to flee, including one round that struck Pickering in his vest.

The edited footage shows the shootout taking place in an open field. It shows an officer approach Lee, who was standing by two people but took off running upon seeing police. It also shows an officer take a firearm found near Lee after he had been shot, and shows officers rendering aid to Lee after he was hit by gunfire.

Before KSP started handling investigations of shootings involving LMPD officers two years ago, Louisville's police department had earned praise from University of Florida researchers for its transparency in police shooting probes. The department's policy at that time was to release any body camera footage of police shootings within 24 hours of the incident. The footage from Sunday's shooting was released Thursday.

When asked why the department was deviating away from its previous protocol, LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram wrote, "Our goal is to release the footage as promptly as possible, but not at the expense of conducting a comprehensive investigation. It is imperative that we secure witness statements as they saw events , not as events have been interpreted by others."

Some witnesses have been critical of LMPD's decision to approach Lee during a crowded event. Shields had defended the officers as "very judicial in waiting until the event was over so there were not multiple individuals around," though footage released by the department shows Lee was next to two people and several yards away from a small crowd when he was approached by police.

What we know about the shooting investigation:

LMPD initially insinuated Kentucky State Police would be involved in investigating the shooting – given that was the policy outlined by the city in 2020.

The night of the shooting, LMPD released a statement saying the department is "consulting with KSP regarding this ongoing investigation,” but on Tuesday, KSP spokesperson Matt Sudduth said he was unfamiliar with any consultation with KSP.

Related: Louisville police break recent precedent, investigate themselves in Shawnee Park shooting

When asked for clarification by The Courier Journal, Ingram said, " ... At no time did Chief Shields or LMPD state that KSP is investigating or supervising."

The reason why KSP is not involved, Ingram and Shields said, is because the agency doesn’t have the bandwidth to investigate another officer-involved shooting at this time, while they are currently investigating five within 10 days.

In the meantime, LMPD officials are conducting the investigation into a shooting involving their own officers by themselves. It is believed to be the first time the department has investigated a shooting involving an LMPD officer in which a suspect was seriously injured since a July 2020 policy change. KSP has handled such cases following that policy change.

Thomas Birmingham contributed to this report. Contact reporter Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police involved in Shawnee Park shooting IDed, partial video released

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police arrest man for Dixie Highway stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a woman late Friday evening. According to an LMPD spokesperson, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway in the Park Hill neighborhood. When Second Division officers arrived, they found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim in the hospital after stabbing on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed on Dixie Highway Friday night. According to LMPD, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a stabbing. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to UofL and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: Woman hospitalized after stabbing on Dixie Highway near Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed late Friday evening, and police say the man suspected of stabbing her is in custody. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on July 15 in the 1400 block of Dixie Highway, which is located near Wilson Avenue and Algonquin Parkway, near the Park Hill neighborhood. According to a news release from Louisville Metro Police, that's where officers from the Second Division were sent on a report of a stabbing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Victim’s name released in Pleasure Ridge Park stabbing death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim who died after being stabbed on the 6800 block of Capella Lane in Pleasure Ridge Park. According to the release, Kasey Hunley, 28 of Louisville, died from his injuries at the UofL Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Organizers cancel Dirt Bowl games this weekend, citing recommendation of Louisville police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers have canceled this weekend's Dirt Bowl games, citing the recommendation of Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields. Ravon Churchill posted on Facebook Thursday after a meeting with Shields, Mayor Greg Fischer and others, saying the chief expressed concern for the safety of officers at Shawnee Park after last weekend's police shooting of Herbert Lee, who is accused of shooting a police officer in the park during the games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in Shawnee Park shooting with Louisville police scheduled in court Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect shot by Louisville Metro Police at Shawnee Park, after he allegedly fired at officers, is out of the hospital and behind bars. Herbert Lee, 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, which was just minutes before police released three minutes of edited body camera footage of the shooting at the park on July 10.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Lmpd
Wave 3

1 detained in home invasion, search on for others involved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have one person in custody in connection with an early morning home invasion, but are still searching for others believed to be have played a role in the crime. Officers were called to the 3000 block of Rexford Way, located in the Hayfield...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died after a crash in the Okolona area early Friday morning. The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Penn Trace Drive near Mount Washington Road, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said the motorcyclist missed a curve on Mount Washington Road,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman wounded in early morning shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The shooting of a woman in Old Louisville is under investigation by Louisville Metro police. Officers were called to 7th and Oak Streets around 6 a.m. found a woman in her 40s with a gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment of injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy