TEXAS TECH ROUNDUP: Reliever Jamie Hitt transferring to Oklahoma

The Texas Tech pitching staff lost a left-handed hurler Thursday.

At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Hitt was relied upon as a specialist anytime an opposing lineup brought up a left-handed batter, and, at times, a righty.

The Magnolia, Texas, native appeared in 17 games, getting the start in three contests, en route to having a 7.40 ERA in 24 1/3 innings of work. He recorded 21 strikeouts, and yielded three home runs on the way to finishing with a 1-2 record.

Hitt's longest outing was four innings, in which he struck out four batters and secured his first win of the season ―a 7-2 win over Mississippi State back on March 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi.