The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating another case of lug nut tampering in Volga. The latest was reported yesterday morning and likely had happened sometime Thursday or Friday of last week. A Volga resident reported driving a vehicle and discovering the lug nuts had been loosened on the rear driver’s side tire. The driver was able to maintain control of the vehicle, managed to stop safely, and then reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies discovered three lug nuts had been intentionally loosened.

18 HOURS AGO