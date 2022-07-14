ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Storm potential postpones freeway closure north of Zoo Interchange

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has postponed...

Peach season at Apple Holler starts this week

STURTEVANT, Wis. - Growing peaches in Wisconsin? What an idea. "Our winters seem to have been getting a little milder that we should be able to grow peaches in Wisconsin. That was 12 or 13 years ago," said Apple Holler founder Dave Flannery. Flannery figured, if no one else was...
Wisconsin's bike-friendly status plummets, advocates say

MILWAUKEE - Did you know Wisconsin is one of the least bike-friendly states in the country?. It wasn’t always that way though, the Wisconsin Bike Fed says. The Badger State was once ranked second in the nation; now, it sits at number 29. "We are the only state in...
GOP candidate Michels reworks flyer to erase NRA endorsement

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels' campaign is reworking a flyer that falsely claims he won the National Rifle Association's endorsement, saying the declaration was a mistake. Michels is locked in a three-way GOP primary with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Tim Ramthun. Michels...
988 lifeline: Veterans mental health crisis help available

MILWAUKEE - The new 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline was officially activated nationwide Saturday, July 16. The resource provides a quick way to get help during a mental health emergency. The lifeline has a unique feature for one vulnerable group in particular. Veterans and service members can call 988 and...
