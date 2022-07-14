Girlfriend of Mullins man who faked being a lawyer also arrested, charged with criminal conspiracy

Kristin Lane (Source: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — The girlfriend of a Mullins man who is accused of posing as an attorney has also been arrested, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristin Nicole Lane, 36, of Mullins, has been charged with obtaining goods under false pretenses and criminal conspiracy.

Lane is Jon Edmunds James’ business partner, according to the sheriff’s office. James was initially arrested in late June for defrauding people of thousands of dollars by posing as an attorney. Authorities said he has never had a law license.

Since then, authorities said they have received dozens of additional tips from across the East Coast. Additional investigations are now open in Marion and Horry counties in South Carolina, Brunswick and Bladen counties in North Carolina, along with in Kansas and Wisconsin.