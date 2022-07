PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police now say it was an adult male who died, with another adult and a juvenile injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police Public Information Office Semone Roth says officers were initially called to the 1100 block of East Republic Street for a ShotSpotter alert indicating ten rounds had been fired. Later calls indicated victims were in the 2100 block of North Central Avenue, near Central and Frye.

PEORIA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO