DeSean Bishop, 3-star running back, commits to Coastal Carolina football

By Emily Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Karns three-star running back DeSean Bishop is heading to Coastal Carolina, choosing the Chanticleers over offers including Tennessee and Memphis.

Bishop was the breakout star of the 2021 Tennessee high school football season, rushing for 3,179 yards and 34 touchdowns. He came just 178 yards short of breaking the state record for single-season rushing yards set by former NFL receiver Jalen Hurd in 2012. He led Karns to a 7-5 record and its first playoff win in program history.

The 5-10, 194-pound Bishop chose Coastal Carolina from among 18 Division I offers, including four from Power 5 programs. Tennessee was the first Power 5 school to make Bishop an offer in June 2021.

"It just came down to who wanted me more," Bishop said. "I felt like Coastal was recruiting me harder than Tennessee was. There's no love lost, but you want to go to the school that wants you and Coastal wanted me more."

Coastal Carolina finished 11-2 in 2021 and 6-2 in the Sun Belt. Bishop is the Chanticleers' sixth three-star commitment and first running back for the Class of 2023, though the team currently has 12 running backs on its roster. He is one of two commitments from Tennessee, joining three-star CPA tight end Bo Burklow.

Bishop took his official visit to Coastal Carolina on June 17 and said the coaching staff sold him on the program's direction.

"The official visit was something different. They showed me a lot that I didn't see on my junior day." Bishop said. "We just clicked. (Coach) Jamey Chadwell and (running backs coach) Newland Isaac, I think they're good people and I fit well with their offensive scheme. I spent a lot of time with their running backs room and we still text every day since my official."

Contact Emily Adams at eaadams@gannett.com or on Twitter @eaadams6 .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: DeSean Bishop, 3-star running back, commits to Coastal Carolina football

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

