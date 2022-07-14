ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Worthington seeking hybrid replacements for police cruisers

By Stephen Borgna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
The city of Worthington is close to replacing all of the police cruisers in the Worthington Division of Police with hybrid cruisers as the city evaluates its entire 20-vehicle police fleet for alternative fuel opportunities.

According to city spokesperson Anne Brown, the city has ordered three more hybrid police cruisers this year after purchasing two in 2020 and three in 2021, leaving only one cruiser left in the fleet of nine that’s powered solely by gasoline.

The city anticipates replacing the ninth cruiser with a hybrid cruiser in 2023 as the city budget allows, according to John Moorehead, the city's director of services and engineering.

The hybrid cruisers, which are Ford Police Interceptors similar to Ford Explorers, cost $57,021.21 each this year, Moorehead said. That includes the cost of outfitting the vehicles specifically for police work.

The hybrids are powered by a combination of electricity and gasoline, though the performance output is the same compared to solely gasoline-powered cruisers, Moorehead said.

“Ford designed the hybrid Police Interceptor to provide the same level of performance that agencies have grown accustomed to,” he said.

Forecasting potential cost savings in fuel is “impossible” right now with the switch to hybrid vehicles, Moorehead said, due to the recent surge in gas prices. But he said the cost of fuel and maintenance for hybrid cruisers was approximately $3,100 less than a traditional cruiser in 2021.

Moorehead said the move toward hybrids is part of a citywide sustainability effort.

“Modernizing our police fleet with affordable, efficient and environmentally beneficial technology aligns with our goals as a community,” he said. “For much of their service life, our cruisers experience low speed, stop-and-go driving; conditions where traditional engines are least efficient.

“Hybrid drive trains greatly reduce fuel consumption while still providing the performance needed by our officers to serve the community.”

Moorehead said the city has partnered with the nonprofit Clean Fuels Ohio for evaluating all city vehicles to identify opportunities for replacing traditional gasoline-powered vehicles with hybrid, electric or other alternative-fuel vehicles.

