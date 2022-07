A couple of sea lions made sure that their sandy shore was for locals only when they chased off a crowd of sunbathers last Friday. In the midst of a sunny San Diego summer, beachgoers and native La Jolla Cove residents have to share the coveted spot by the water. Most of the time, these blubbery water mammals tolerate the presence of humans on their sacred grounds, but their generosity has its limits. This seems to be the case when two sea lions waddled their way over to the area’s two-legged guests, warding them away from their home.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO