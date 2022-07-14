ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Ford finalizes joint venture for EV battery facility at BlueOval City

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNdKL_0gg2wa5W00
Last September, Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley spoke at the unveiling of the Ford Motor Co. West Tennessee manufacturing campus. On Thursday, a joint venture between Ford and SK Battery America Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK On, was announced.  (The Daily Memphian file)

The venture between Ford and SK Battery America Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SK On, will build and operate the battery plant at BlueOval City at the Megasite of West Tennessee as well as two battery plants in Kentucky.

