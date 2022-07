Mansfield, Pa. — A Mansfield man delivered 21 grams of fentanyl along with an ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover agent over the course of three buys, State Police in Montoursville said. Anthony Desean Davis was charged with nine counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after police raided his home on July 7 and discovered marijuana plants, cash, and drug paraphernalia. The 45-year-old delivered narcotics to the undercover officer throughout June and into July prior to his arrest and the raid,...

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO