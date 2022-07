MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the town of Lisman Alabama hosted a voter registration drive in hopes of bringing in people young and old to help them register to vote. Their only goal was not just to help them register but also to help educate the people around the community about how to be educated voters. The event was organized by some young adults in Lisman in hopes of making their area a better place and more educated on their voting rights.

LISMAN, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO