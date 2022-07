Colorado is in the midst of a crime tsunami and is experiencing a tidal wave for both violent and property crime. Not only is Colorado’s crime rate far surpassing similar increases in other major cities, it is now notoriously No. 1 in the nation for car thefts. More cars are stolen per capita in Colorado than any other state in the country, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO