AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Same story different day as an upper level high pressure center is parked over the Southern Plains. The heat really builds into the region this weekend with highs ranging between 100-110 degrees! A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect from 12-9PM CDT in Palo Duro Canyon today and from 1-9PM for Texas, Sherman, Moore, Hansford, & Hutchinson county for Friday.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO