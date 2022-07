Round 2 of the 2022 Harding Brooks TCGA Amateur continued today at the Links at Hiawatha Landing. After 36 holes of play, George Ksenics of Genegantslet Golf Course is your Senior Division Champion, and Even Sitts remains in first for the Open Division, at three under, leading Daniel Harding at one under, and Matt Maione who is Even.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO