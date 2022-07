Our mostly dry and warm pattern continues to roll on. Though some cities and towns were fortunate enough to receive a decent rainfall from yesterday’s storms, many were left out with barely enough raindrops to wet the ground. Our dry pattern continues through the weekend, which is great if you have outdoor plans, but not so great since much of the region is now seeing a moderate drought, with severe drought levels across northeast Massachusetts into southern New Hampshire.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO