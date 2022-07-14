ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Fort Bend County health officials confirm first probable cases of monkeypox

 4 days ago
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Health officials in Fort Bend County said they are investigating the first probable cases of monkeypox in the area.

On Thursday, the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services said the residents were in contact with someone who may have been exposed to the virus. At this time, it's unclear how many cases are being reported.

According to health officials, they received preliminary positive results on July 13 and July 14 from the Houston Health Department Laboratory. The samples were sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

Since the positive results, the residents are being closely monitored, are isolated in their homes, and do not appear to pose a known risk to others at this time, officials said.

"The confirmation of Monkeypox in Fort Bend County is something we take seriously, and our Health & Human Services Department has been prepared to respond to an occurrence since the virus was first found in the U.S. earlier this year," said Fort Bend County Judge, KP George. "We will continue to keep residents informed and I encourage them to follow the guidelines provided by the CDC and our local health authority."

