Missouri State

Pregnant in Missouri and filing for divorce? It can't be finalized until the child is born

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

In Missouri, the law requires that a petition for divorce list a handful of things, including whether the wife is pregnant.

That's not so unusual, but with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, claims have been circulating on social media that a divorce can't be finalized while one party is pregnant.

The News-Leader spoke with Doug Fredrick, a lawyer who specializes in family law, for clarification on the situation.

Can a divorce be finalized in Missouri if one party is pregnant?

The short answer is no.

"If you have a child who is born during the marriage, you need to ascertain the paternity and, most likely, the custody arrangement for that child," Fredrick said. "You can't just leave that child hanging in a lurch, without a determined father or any kind of custodial arrangement."

In order to establish paternity — someone's legal status as the parent of a child — the child has to be present.

"You can't do a paternity case without the child; technically the child is a party to the case in a paternity case," Fredrick said. "You appoint a next friend to determine the best interest of the child, but the laws do not allow for paternity to be established for an unborn child."

Even if the paternity claims are not in question, the court cannot determine custodial arrangements without the child.

Does the court make exceptions in cases of abuse?

No, the court still cannot grant a divorce if a child is not born, but "There are quite a few avenues or methods for an abused woman to be protected until the baby is born."

"They can file the divorce. They can get a temporary restraining order if it's an abusive situation. They can get what's called an adult abuse order of protection; they can obtain that," Fredrick said. "If there's a crime that's been committed, they can contact police and have criminal charges brought, and as part of the criminal case, most likely, the bond conditions would include no contact with the victim."

The Missouri Courts website offers a list of resources on their website as well, outlining options and statutes that define domestic violence and stalking.

In Greene County, the Victim Center and Harmony House share a 24/7 hotline, 417-864-7233 (SAFE), where victims of abuse can call for guidance and help.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

