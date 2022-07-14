ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, CA

Accreditation Committee Praises CGU’s ‘Strong Sense of Community, Collaboration and Collegiality’

cgu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a vote of confidence in CGU’s commitment to excellence, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) has reaffirmed its accreditation of the university for eight years, which is up from the typical cycle of six years. The good news was delivered by WASC earlier this month...

www.cgu.edu

westsidestorynewspaper.com

Riverside, San Bernardino County Sanitation Workers Authorize Strike

CORONA, CA—- Close to 200 sanitation workers employed by Waste Management at facilities in Chino and Corona have voted unanimously to authorize a strike against the company. This step follows multiple contract bargaining sessions with the company since the workers’ contract expired in April. Little progress has been made in addressing worker concerns, including fair treatment and constant harassment on the job. These essential sanitation workers have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that communities throughout San Bernardino and Riverside Counties were kept clean and safe. CLICK HERE for photos.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Claremont, CA
Education
City
Claremont, CA
Local
California Education
mynewsla.com

75,000 Kaiser Patients’ Personal Health Records Stolen

An iPad containing the personal data of approximately 75,000 Kaiser patients was stolen from its Los Angeles medical center, Kaiser Permanente revealed Friday. Officials discovered on May 20 that the iPad was taken from a COVID testing site at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, located at 4867 Sunset Blvd., said the company’s Senior Media Relations Specialist Terry Kanakri. The information on the iPad includes first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and dates and location of service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

3 inexpensive condos for sale in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD – We have found the three least expensive condos for sale in the city of Inglewood. They are all come with the requisite homeowner association (HOA) fees and if you are looking to enter the short-term rental market, you will need to wait before doing so, unless you meet certain conditions.
INGLEWOOD, CA
KABC

Maybe you can hold your breath –like Mayor Garcetti– for the next two weeks…

Los Angeles County Two Weeks Away From Likely Mask Mandate. (Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles County could be heading back to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the month after a new report today. L-A public health officials say the county is now officially back in the “high” category for COVID-19 activity. If LA stays at the high level for two weeks, the mask mandate will return on July 29th.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Boys Place 2nd in Baseball Regionals

First published in the July 7 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada boys’ 6-year-old tournament baseball team placed second in the East Region District 2 playoffs, which included a thrilling 11-10 victory over defending World Series champion West Covina. The Spartans also defeated La Habra, La Mirada, Pico Rivera and West Covina Blue. La Cañada, which suffered its lone loss in the playoffs to Whittier; earned an automatic berth to the Pony World Series tournament, which will be held from July 14-19. Players pictured are Ethan Kim (front, from left), Asher Pradhan, Sebastian Herrera, Adrian Herrera, Liam Henry, Caleb Fan, Hunter Wright, Daniel Ortiz II, Jacob Carter, Sid Heger, Ryder Gunn, Adam Sim and Preston Cho. Back: Coaches Nathan Fan, John Sim, Jamie Wright and Justin Carter.
WEST COVINA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA, OC home sellers dropping prices amid real estate slump

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern California Home sellers are cutting the asking prices for their listed homes. A new Redfin report found that nearly 40% of home sellers in Orange County and 30% in Los Angeles dropped their listing asking price in June, as the real estate market cools amid soaring mortgage rates and rising inventory. In Riverside, 36% of sellers cut the price of their homes last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Rancho Cucamonga Earthquake Rattles Inland Empire Today

A magnitude-3.3 earthquake shook the Inland Empire Thursday, followed by a 2.9 aftershock that sent vibrations through Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Upland and beyond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Though Lytle Creek was the epicenter, residents reported feeling the most shaking in Rancho Cucamonga. Residents in Wrightwood, Upland, San Bernardino,...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suddenly the LA Recall of Gascón Has Some Doubt – Sampling of Signatures Failed to Make the Threshold

Los Angeles, CA – It was a simple announcement by the Los Angeles County Clerk-Recorder, Dean Logan, who announced on Thursday that the random sampling of signatures for the George Gascón recall petition was only verified at a 78% rate. That means the elections office will have to proceed with a full verification of all signatures submitted.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Fontana Herald News

Dozens of illegal weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department

Dozens of illegal weapons were seized during an incident in Fontana recently, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on July 15. Officers from the Rapid Response Team investigated a subject involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and trafficking. A search warrant was served at a local residence, where...
FONTANA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Scoops on Tap in Covina makes ice cream with craft beer and wine

COVINA, Calif. — Several years ago, Sam Howland was reading an ice cream cookbook when an interesting recipe caught his eye. The recipe was for a chocolate Guinness stout ice cream — two things Howland loved into one. Howland, who at the time was working as a craft...
COVINA, CA
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

At least 10 RVs burned in storage facility fire in Upland

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- At least 10 RVs were damaged during a large fire at an Upland storage facility Saturday. According to authorities, the fire started around 1:15 p.m. at a facility on West Foothill Boulevard. Initially, one RV was on fire, but the flames spread to at least nine...
UPLAND, CA

