Midland, TX

2 more traffic fatalities this week

By Odessa American
 2 days ago

Two people lost their lives Wednesday in Midland vehicle accidents.

According to the Midland Police Department, Wanda Kendrick, 67, was traveling west in the 300 block of West New Jersey Avenue around 10:40 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign at South Big Spring Street, collided with a GMC Sierra pickup traveling on Big Spring Street, veered to the north and hit a tree.

Kendrick was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and later died from her injuries.

According to MPD, Travis Collins, a 32-year-old motorcyclist, was killed shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday as well.

Authorities said Collins was traveling north in the 3200 block of FM 1788 on his Kawasaki motorcycle when the light turned red. Collins moved onto the right shoulder, entered into the intersection and collided with a Dodge 1500, the driver of which was making a protected left turn from FM 1788 onto Younger Road.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Odessa, TX
