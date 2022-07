Daniel Kaluuya hinted that his Barney movie will be a lot darker than the TV show. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the NOPE star to talk about all the projects he's got in the pipeline. During the chat, he mentioned that there was some basis in kids movie for his foray into the world of the purple dinosaur. Pointedly, he wondered why we look down on kids movies so much. Rightfully, it's where a lot of film fans cut their teeth as consumers of the medium and then it spreads from there. A common thread for Kaluuya lies in the fact that each individual project really speaks to him as a person. Judas and the Black Messiah spoke to one part, Black Panther another section, even NOPE appeals to some of his action hero fantasies. All of them are part of the larger person bringing those images to the screen. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO