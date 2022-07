The Baltimore Orioles travel to Tampa bay to take on the Rays! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Rays prediction and pick. The Orioles are extremely fun to watch right now. The city of Baltimore is in a state of mind right now that they haven’t felt in a decade. For the first time in years, the Orioles own a winning record in the month of July. Winners of 10 in a row, the Orioles have just accomplished something they haven’t done in a century. Weirdly enough, this squad is still 5th in the AL East Divison but is now only a few games behind the 2-4 seeds. This is a huge series for them as they know they have a chance to gain more ground and establish themselves as playoff contenders.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO