A look back at Ivana Trump’s wild interviews with The Post

By David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

Ivana Trump once told The Post that she was vying for a job with her ex-husband President Donald Trump’s administration — and believed she was the reason he didn’t run for the White House sooner.

The late Manhattan socialite and businesswoman — who died at her Upper East Side apartment Thursday — opened up about her own political aspirations shortly after Donald Trump was elected as president in 2016.

“I will suggest that I be ambassador for the Czech Republic,” she said of her native country.

“[That] is where I’m from and my language and everybody knows me. I’m quite known all around the world. Not only in America. I have written three books, and they were translated in 40 countries in 25 languages. I’m known by the name Ivana. I really did not need the name Trump.”

She also admitted to The Post in an earlier interview that she believed she was the reason he didn’t run for office sooner.

“Probably five years before our divorce, Reagan or somebody brought him a letter and said, ‘You should run for president,’” Ivana Trump said in spring 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRo4S_0gg2oqgE00
Ivana Trump told the Post after Donald was elected that she wanted the US ambassadorship to her home country of the Czech Republic.

“So he was thinking about it. But then … there was the divorce, there was the scandal, and American women loved me and hated him,” she said, referencing Donald’s much-publicized infidelity with Marla Maples that led to the power couple’s 1991 split.

“So there was no way that he would go into [politics] at that point,” Ivana Trump said. “But he was always tooling around with the idea.”

Despite the break-up, she acted as an informal advisor to Trump as he was running for office as the two were on better terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xj37a_0gg2oqgE00
Ivana Trump passed away July 14, 2022 at the age of 73.

“We speak before and after the appearances and he asks me what I thought,” said Ivana Trump, who told him to “be more calm” and adds that she gave Donald the motto: “You think it, I say it.”

“But Donald cannot be calm,” she admits. “He’s very outspoken. He just says it as it is.”

In the post-2016 election interview with The Post, Ivana Trump predicted he’d never give up his Midtown apartment at Trump Tower and would prefer his personal jet to Air Force One.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xKX99_0gg2oqgE00
Ivana Trump told the Post in 2016, “Donald cannot be calm.”

Trump returns to New York City sparingly now that he’s no longer in office and resides in Florida full time. He also used Air Force One while commander in chief.

But Ivana Trump was more spot on when she said he’d want to continue to enjoy leisure time at Mar-a-Lago.

“In his spare time, he’ll have to play golf,” she accurately predicted. “I don’t think it will happen in the first 100 days in office, because he will be working from morning to night, which he loves. He only sleeps three hours a night.”

Ivana Trump said she didn’t regret missing out on being first lady.

“I don’t have envy for Melania [because she has] to start to pack the clothes and everything,” she explained.

IN THIS ARTICLE
