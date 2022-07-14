ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Reynolda House art exhibit is what chrome dreams are made of

WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Reynolda House in Winston-Salem is famous for ti's beautiful gardens and art exhibits, tomorrow they'll unveil a new exhibit on July 15. The Reynolda House officially became an art museum in 1967, and since then, artists from all over put their pieces on display. Museum Curator, Allison...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

To Ney or not to Ney: French TV crew here trying to unravel history’s mystery

Almost 200 years ago, in 1823, a French stranger showed up in Davie County and became part of our story as a local teacher. Last week, more French strangers came to Mocksville to investigate the possibility that he was Marshal Michel Ney of Napoleon’s troops. Four crew members of a French TV show were in this area to excavate Peter Stuart (or Stewart) Ney’s remains in the Third Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery in Rowan County; but they may have found more evidence that the two men were the same person in a little book in the Davie County Library’s Martin-Wall History Room, where they also filmed.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
livability.com

Go There: An Artsy Weekend Guide to Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC is a pint-sized city that packs a big punch and we've created the ultimate weekend guide for this artsy city. Big cities do have a certain je ne sais quoi for many of us, but, as of late, small-town America is starting to get more of the recognition it deserves. From one side of the country to the other, pint-sized communities are attracting newcomers and proving there’s more than meets the eye and Asheboro, North Carolina is one such place. Sometimes confused with bigger and bolder Asheville to its west, this “Ashe” is located in Randolph County and an easy drive from Charlotte, Greensboro, and the Triad. It’s home to the world-renowned North Carolina Zoo, minutes from the Uwharrie National Forest and neighbor to Seagrove, NC, known as the Pottery Capital of the United States.
ASHEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Entertainment
The News & Observer

These 4 NC restaurants rank among nation’s best places for outdoor dining. Here’s why

North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s “best restaurants for outdoor dining,” a new report finds. With views ranging from mountains to the water, it might not be a surprise that four places in the state were recognized as having top al fresco dining experiences. The eateries earning nods from the restaurant reservation website OpenTable:
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Meet Sahara! She's one of the North Carolina Zoo's new sand cats

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo has a new tenant in its desert habitat. The Zoo is showing off Sahara, one of its new Sand Cats. The Asheboro zoo said Sahara came to them on a breeding recommendation from the Sand Cat Species Survival Plan. Sand Cat SSP is a nonprofit organization resource for the husbandry and conservation of sand cats, both in managed care and in the wild.
ASHEBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Estes
FOX8 News

Abby, NC Zoo rhino, loses her horn

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The largest of the nine rhinos at the North Carolina Zoo looks a lot different lately.  This spring, Abby the 5,660 pounds rhino, accidentally damaged her 22 inch horn! In today’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith tells us what happened and it means for Abby’s future. 
ASHEBORO, NC
WRAL News

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks to roll into Greensboro

Greensboro, N.C. — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Greensboro this fall. The show will feature Hot Wheels Monster Trucks including Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and the new all-new Gunkster, glowing in the dark. In addition to the laser light show fun, there...
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Art Museum#Chrome Dreams#The Reynolda House#Museum Curator
WSET

Couple Has Premature Birth and Wedding at Forsyth Med Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After delivering her baby seven weeks early at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, 28-year-old Brittany Jennings had chest pain which led to an emergency procedure - then she got married! Brittany gave birth to her beautiful new four-pound, 5.1-ounce baby girl Faylynn Hope last Friday, July 8. This past Monday, she was visiting Faylynn in the NICU when Brittany began to experience chest pain. Her nurse on the mother-baby unit quickly notified the rapid response team and an EKG revealed that she was at risk of a heart attack.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

1101 Brookway West Dr

Spacious 2 Bedroom with a Flex/Bonus Room!!! - This open and light-filled apartment home includes a flex/bonus room with large walk in closet. The full-size kitchen with pantry has all appliances including a microwave and opens into the dining and living area. The living room, bonus room and bedrooms all have have ceiling fans. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
WFMY NEWS2

A sneak peek at 'The Gateway Project' coming to Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center revealed details of two massive projects coming to its campus. GSC staff and Board of Directors are thrilled to unveil the Expedition Rainforest: Greensboro Biodome and The Aquatic Rehabilitation and Care Complex. Both of these additions will help bring more people to the site, according to GSC officials. They said their goal is to attract 750,000 guests and bring in $100 million annually.
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

100-114 NE. Glenn Avenue

114 Glenn Avenue - 2 bedroom one bath, Stove & refrigerator included, gas wall furnace, carpet& hardwoods throughout,. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In North Carolina?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy