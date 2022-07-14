ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for De Witt by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed over the inland coastal plains of south Texas early this morning. Visibilities are expected to be from 1 to 2 miles with a few locations seeing visibilities of a quarter of mile or less at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and others on the road.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Victoria County in south central Texas Northeastern Goliad County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Inez to Victoria Detar Hospital North to near Ander, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Victoria, Guadalupe, Fannin, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Schroeder, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Bloomington, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Placedo, Coleto Creek Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Oak Village, Inez, Victoria Regional Airport and Telferner. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 between mile markers 632 and 634. US Highway 59 between mile markers 624 and 664. US Highway 77 between mile markers 572 and 594. US Highway 87 between mile markers 804 and 830. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy