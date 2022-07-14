ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Texas mother sues Academy after selling daughter the gun used in her suicide

By Julianna Russ
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1 (800) 273-8255.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas mother filed a civil lawsuit in Travis County against Academy Sports + Outdoors for selling a gun to her daughter July 2 in Austin. The gun was subsequently used by the daughter in her suicide.

Court documents said the daughter struggled with bipolar and general anxiety disorder.

“Academy never should have sold her the firearm and ammunition, given the condition in which she presented that Friday night, intending to purchase a firearm even after the store had closed,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million, according to records.

Court records said the mother is suing for negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision, negligent entrustment and gross negligence.

The lawsuit also requested evidence pertaining to the case be preserved. This request included statements, surveillance tapes, audiotapes, business records, investigation reports and any electronic image or information related to the incident.

KXAN reached out to Academy Sports + Outdoors. This article will be updated if a statement is issued.

