ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Do you smell that? Residents react to strong odor across the Queen City

By Maureen Wurtz
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LikWm_0gg2lmVB00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — From Uptown and NoDa, even as far as Pineville, people all around the Queen City were taken back by a strong natural gas smell earlier on Thursday.

Piedmont Natural Gas tells Queen City News that the leak happened on North Graham Street, but an exact address was not given. It spread into homes and businesses and had many wondering, what is that smell?

Strong foul odor in Charlotte caused by ‘destruction of mercaptan tanks’: Piedmont Natural Gas

Though it smelled like natural gas, Charlotte Fire officials said on Thursday that it was actually a chemical called ‘Mercaptan.’ Mercaptan is added to natural gas to make it smell.

According to a release on Thursday afternoon, a company near Uptown accidentally released the chemical into the air. That, combined with a weather event called an inversion, made the smell stick around.

“Eggy? It was a mix of natural gas, but I don’t want to say sewage- but sewage, right? It was way, way stronger than a normal natural gas leak,” said Addi and Peter Spearman, who were walking to a coffee shop in NoDa.

The two said they called their gas company around 9:30 in the morning, when they first noticed the smell.

“(I thought) something is wrong, there’s a natural gas leak in the house,” said Addi.

It wasn’t just the Spearman’s who were taken back by the smell. Normally, the smell at ‘Reigning Donuts’ is good enough to keep anything at bay.

“Normally it smells like fresh donuts, fresh cake donuts,” said Sam Albritton. “This morning, it smelled like burning rubber.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Albritton said the stink started to creep into their shop. At first, she wasn’t sure what was going on.

“I could just smell it all up and down the street, it was weird. It did not smell good,” said Albritton.

Down Davidson, over at Brooks’ Sandwich House, Lauren Thorp noticed something when she was prepping the food. But it was when her dad came in around 9 when it really started to smell.

“He was like, ‘I smell gas or something like that- there’s a gas leak out there,’” said Thorp.

Fortunately for both Thorp and Albritton, they are surrounded by smells much better than the one outside.

“As soon as you put bacon or burgers on there, it’s good to go,” laughed Thorp.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 3

Isaac Taylor
2d ago

just go to show how unprepared we are for biological warfare. The media will not even be honest to what the situation was. is the comp going be fined and held accountable. Says a whole lot about where we are as a society.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Pineville, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

7 more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#That Smell#Piedmont Natural Gas#Queen City News#Charlotte Fire
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in June?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of June, according to data pulled July 14 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man fires gun inside Uptown comedy club: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man shot a gun inside an Uptown Charlotte comedy club Saturday night, according to CMPD. They say the incident happened just after 9 pm. on the 900 block of NC Music Factory Boulevard, the Comedy Zone. Police say the suspect “brandished a firearm inside the business” and “discharged […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
dayton.com

Model T Ford cars on streets of region all week

Club bringing more than 230 vintage vehicles to Hamilton and region as part of tour. A Model T Tour hosted by Model T Ford Club International kicks off this weekend at Spooky Nook Champion Mill — the first public event hosted at the new mega-complex in Hamilton. During the...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Major road in East Walnut Hills closes for street repairs

CINCINNATI — The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati announced a partial closure of William Howard Taft Road in East Walnut Hills will begin Friday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The southbound lanes of William Howard Taft Road will be...
TRAFFIC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy