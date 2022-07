Through five frames of the Jr. American Legion Baseball Sub-sub State finals, Monday evening in Adrian, it appeared as though the second-seeded Pipestone Post 6 squad would retain its position out of the West for the upcoming Sub-state tournament Sunday-Wednesday in Pipestone. However, having extended their at-bats throughout those innings against Windom starting pitcher Drew Rothenberger and forcing the fourth seed to relieve him on the mound with Jackson Anderson in the sixth, Pipestone was in prime position to chip into a three-run deficit.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO