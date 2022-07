KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Metro police officers made a high-risk traffic stop near the Paperfest grounds Friday night after a report of a person with a gun. Police say a person reported a road rage incident from Highway 441 and County KK leading into the village of Kimberly and eventually ending near Sunset Park and the Paperfest grounds. Police were told one of the people involved threatened people in the other vehicle with a firearm, although no weapon was shown.

KIMBERLY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO