FOUND: Missing couple, on their way to Loves Park to visit daughter, found safe

By John Clark
 4 days ago

UPDATE 7/15 – 10:45a: Harold and Bonnie Hayes, who were traveling from Arkansas to Loves Park to visit family, have been found safe in Iowa, according to Loves Park Police.

The family told Eyewitness News they were heading to meet them in Corning, Iowa on Friday morning. The family said they had not received details of how the couple was found, other than they were located by police and housed in a hotel until the family can arrive.

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a couple who went missing Tuesday on their way to Loves Park to visit their daughter.

Harold and Bonnie Hayes were last seen at a bank in Arkansas, where they told the teller there they were going to see their daughter, who lives in Loves Park, Illinois.

Harold, 78, is described as a white male, 5’07”, 155 lbs, with balding brown hair and brown eyes.

Bonnie, 77, is described as a white female, 5’01”, 148 lbs, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas on July 12th, 2022. Police say they may be traveling in a silver Ford Escape, license 063WPE.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts should contact police.

Joe Macro
4d ago

May the good lord bless and be with in their time of need all that are affected by this🙏amen

