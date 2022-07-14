ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Sues Biden Administration For Right To Deny Life-Saving Abortions

By Lydia O'Connor
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0whj6o_0gg2kmXO00

Texas filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration Thursday over its guidance that life- or health-saving abortions must be made available to patients, regardless of a state’s laws on the procedure.

The guidance in question came in a memo this week from the Department of Health and Human Services that reiterated existing guidance dating back to 1986. The guidance requires that all patients receive appropriate medical care and stabilizing treatment in an emergency situation.

Since the fall of Roe v. Wade last month, a number of states have enacted abortion bans, some of which include exceptions for the life and safety of the mother. However, the language in those clauses is often vague and confusing, which creates an incentive for providers not to perform abortions until a patient is moments from death, for fear of losing their license or facing legal repercussions.

The Biden administration’s memo is an attempt to address that, but Texas officials have interpreted it as an effort to “use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic” and to force providers into performing abortions, the lawsuit says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKH45_0gg2kmXO00
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leaves after addressing anti-abortion rights activists at a rally outside the Supreme Court last year. (Photo: via Associated Press)

“This administration has a hard time following the law, and now they are trying to have their appointed bureaucrats mandate that hospitals and emergency medicine physicians perform abortions,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) said in a statement Thursday. “I will ensure that President Biden will be forced to comply with the Supreme Court’s important decision concerning abortion and I will not allow him to undermine and distort existing laws to fit his administration’s unlawful agenda.”

The White House called it “unthinkable” that a state would try and fight this guidance.

“This is yet another example of an extreme and radical Republican elected official,” White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, referring to Paxton. “It is unthinkable that this public official would sue to block women from receiving life-saving care in emergency rooms, a right protected under U.S. law.”

Texas’ “trigger ban” on abortion is set to go into effect soon, but providers have already ceased offering the procedure because Paxton argued it’s already outlawed by a pre-Roe ban that was never repealed.

The Texas abortion ban does include a clause allowing for life-saving and health-preserving abortions, but it simply calls on providers to use their “reasonable medical judgment” when making those decisions. Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe, providers have spoken up about how murky those situations are, and have warned that patients may die while they wait for legal advice on how to proceed in an emergency.

The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, an issue that disproportionately affects people of color. In the U.S., Black women are over three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 34

Vicky Graham
2d ago

Women who want a baby can start a pregnancy and things can go wrong. Partial miscarriage, pre-eclampsia, ectopic pregnancy, detached placenta etc. Doctors in anti abortion states will wait to treat the woman for fear of being accused of doing an illegal abortion. The obstetrician will wait until the woman is coding out from hemorrhage and go into resuscitation mode. Women are going to die

Reply(17)
18
Nora Kelleher
22h ago

If Abbott and company don't find some way to take away women's shoes and the right to vote, I hope that Texas ladies realize this is their "Alamo" in November and in 2024.

Reply(1)
16
Viva Satire!
2d ago

The New Red State GOP: We sacrifice the Baby Factories over the Babies!

Reply
17
Related
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Andrei Tapalaga

Opinion: The Bible States That Christianity Actually Supports Abortion Rights

The unexpected Roe v Wade case that resulted in banning abortion across Texas and Missouri had women fighting for their rights through any means necessary. This even included arguments that involved Christianity and the biblical views towards abortion. The strong Christian community within the states where the ban has been set used the Bible's authority to argue for abortion care as not just a basic human right, but a moral Christian imperative.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Texas Attorney General#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Associated Press
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Indy100

Josh Hawley got owned after saying men can't get pregnant

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) just got owned after saying men can't get pregnant during questions about abortion care. On Tuesday (12 July), Hawley took to his official Twitter to share a clip of the debate he had with Khiara M. Bridges, a law professor at UC Berkeley School of Law, pertaining to her sentiments about "people with a capacity for pregnancy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

98K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy