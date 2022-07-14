ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tokyo chosen to host 2025 track world championships

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Track and field officials awarded the 2025 world championships to Tokyo on Thursday, bringing runners, jumpers and throwers back to the home of last year's Olympics, where they competed in front of mostly empty stands....

The Associated Press

Felix gets a bronze on her farewell at world championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Never mind that she got passed at the end of her last sprint around the track. Or ended up with a bronze medal instead of gold. For 15 memorable seconds Friday night at the world championships, Allyson Felix was sprinting alone in the sunshine, cruising past the stands and far ahead of the field down the backstretch. A few minutes later, she was taking her newly won prize and hanging it around her 3-year-old daughter’s neck. “I felt the love,” Felix said of her final run on the big stage. “And I felt joy running tonight.” She’s 36 now. So it was no huge shock that a runner 11 years her junior, Marileidy Paulino of the winning Dominican Republic team, eventually reeled her in. No big shame, either, that the U.S., saving the rest of its vaunted star power for big races over the next nine days of this meet, finished third in the mixed 4x400 meter relay, also behind the Netherlands.
SPORTS
Axios

Track and Field World Championships kick off in Oregon

The 18th Track and Field World Championships begin today at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field, the largest track and field-specific stadium in North America and the birthplace of Nike. Why it matters: This is the first time the sport's most prestigious non-Olympic event has ever been held on U.S....
960 The Ref

Allyson Felix set to say farewell after one final race

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The beginning of the 2022 world championships also is expected to mark the end for one of track and field's greatest sprinters, Allyson Felix. The 36-year-old, 13-time world champion is among those eligible to race in the mixed 4x400 meter relay Friday night at Hayward Field. It's the only event she's entered in at the 10-day meet, and if the Americans win a medal it will mark her 19th over 10 appearances at worlds, extending a record she already owns.
BBC

2025 World Championships: Tokyo's Olympic Stadium to host athletics event

Venue: Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon Dates: 15-24 July. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app (UK only) Tokyo will stage the 2025 World Championships after beating rival bids from Nairobi, Silesia and Singapore. "Within an extremely strong field of candidates, Tokyo offered a...
SPORTS
