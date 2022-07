The family of a missing Harvard woman believes she was abducted after they say personal belongings and a car she doesn’t own were found on and nearby the woman’s property. Mary Anderson was reported missing early Sunday evening after family and friends said she never returned home. She was visiting with friends on Saturday in Hudson, New Hampshire and left around 10:30 p.m. to drive back to her Harvard home, but it’s unclear if the 23-year-old ever made it there.

