El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responds to Democratic party endorsement withdrawal

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser in a statement sent to KTSM, responded to the recent endorsement withdrawal from the Texas Democratic Party chairman.

As KTSM previously reported, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party Gilberto Hinojosa, sent a letter to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser stating that he no longer supports Leeser as Mayor.

This comes after the mayor voted down an ordinance that would have deprioritized abortion investigations. In the two-page letter, Hinojosa says he was wrong for endorsing Leeser for Mayor two years ago.

Mayor Leeser said in a statement:

“The Office of the Mayor is a non-partisan office and I was sworn to represent 100% of our constituents, not any particular group. While it is always nice to receive an endorsement, an endorsement should not obligate any individual to vote a particular way. El Paso is bound by federal and Texas law and my vote reflected that.” Oscar Leeser, Mayor of El Paso

After the mayor voted against the item, he said, “at the end of the day, we are governed by the state of Texas.”

Hinojosa said he would no longer support Leeser during his tenure.

“You were not asked to express your personal opinion on the issue of a women’s constitutional right to get an abortion. You were not asked to decide whether life begins at conception. You did not need to make a decision on any matters that might affect your religious beliefs on this matter of national importance” Hinojosa stated. “You were only asked, as the leader of the great City of El Paso, to decide whether the law enforcement resources of this beautiful city should be used to prosecute a woman who decides for whatever reason to terminate an unwanted pregnancy,” Hinojosa said.

As KTSM previously reported, during the July 5, 2022 El Paso City Council meeting, council members were tasked with discussing and voting on an item intended to direct city leaders to create a policy to decriminalize and deprioritize police investigations of abortions, which will soon be a crime in Texas.

The initial vote on the item came to a tie, falling on the mayor to break the tie among city representatives, which voted against the proposal.

This immediately led to an eruption from pro-choice proponents who shouted “shame!” at the mayor following his vote, along with cheers from pro-life groups in attendance.

