ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Family emergency supply kit must-haves

KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxLpR_0gg2hroQ00

Every family should have a supply kit that can be used when severe weather or other emergency strikes. Water, food, and clean air are essential to have if an emergency happens. Each family or individual’s kit should be customized to meet specific needs, such as medications and infant formula. It should also be customized to include important family documents..

  • Water, one gallon of water per person per day, for drinking and sanitation
  • Food, at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
  • Battery-powered radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries for both
  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • First Aid kit
  • Whistle to signal for help
  • Infant formula and diapers, if you have an infant
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
  • Dust mask or cotton t-shirt, to help filter the air
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
  • Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
  • Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Clothing and Bedding:

If you live in a cold weather climate, you must think about warmth. It is possible that the power will be out and you will not have heat. Rethink your clothing and bedding supplies to account for growing children and other family changes. One complete change of warm clothing and shoes per person, including:

  • A jacket or coat
  • Long pants
  • A long sleeve shirt
  • Sturdy shoes
  • A hat and gloves
  • A sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Below are some other items for your family to consider adding to its supply kit. Some of these items, especially those marked with a * can be dangerous, so please have an adult collect these supplies.

  • Emergency reference materials such as a first aid book or a print out of the information on
  • Rain gear
  • Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils
  • Cash or traveler's checks, change
  • Paper towels
  • Fire Extinguisher
  • Tent
  • Compass
  • Matches in a waterproof container*
  • Signal flare*
  • Paper, pencil
  • Personal hygiene items including feminine supplies
  • Disinfectant*
  • Household chlorine bleach* - You can use bleach as a disinfectant (diluted nine parts water to one part bleach), or in an emergency you can also use it to treat water. Use 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.
  • Medicine dropper
  • Important Family Documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Special COVID-19 supplies

If you may need to evacuate, prepare a “go kit” with personal items you cannot do without during an emergency. Include items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person.

Masks should not be used by children under the age of 2. They also should not be used by people having trouble breathing, or who are unconscious, incapacitated, or unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

More Than One Million Breaker Boxes Recalled Because of Fire Hazard

More than one million breaker boxes have been recalled in the U.S. and Canada because of a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced June 16. Schneider Electric recalled the Square D QO Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers due to the load center overheating, posing the threat of “thermal burn and fire hazards,” according to the company’s press release.
ECONOMY
CNET

How to Clean Your Mattress at Home

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Have you ever cleaned your mattress? If you're like most people, the answer is probably not -- or at least not often. But there are some solid reasons why you might want to start adding it to your cleaning list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Non Perishable Food#Personal Hygiene#Water Filter#Canned Food#Moist
Field & Stream

The Solo Stove Bonfire is on Sale for Prime Day 2022

Whether you’re looking for a new firepit for a backyard patio or want a minimalist backpacking stove, Solo Stoves are a functional option. If you’ve been interested in getting one for a while, now is the time to jump on it during their Prime Day Sales. The Solo Stove Bonfire is 47% off, and their Camping Stove is up to 56% off. Save some money on these unique stoves and firepits during Prime Day, but don’t wait because these sales won’t last long.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
House Digest

How To Dispose Of An Expired Fire Extinguisher

Fire extinguishers are a very important safety tool you should always keep on hand in your home, especially in the kitchen. Auto-Out states that there are nearly 5 million cooking fires reported annually, with grease fires resulting in one of every five fatal cooking fires. This is one of the...
SEAL
SFGate

Simple, eco-friendly changes matter, all the way down to the toilet seat

(BPT) - From organic bedding to reusable produce bags, there is no shortage of useful, sustainable products made in the United States. You may strive to use these products every day so you can feel good about making a difference for Mother Earth. However, there are many things you use daily that you may not even know can be made sustainably, like your toilet seat.
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

How to Wash a Backpack — by Hand and in the Washing Machine

It’s that time of year again: School supply displays are being set up, summer programs are winding down, and kids are starting to get excited about seeing their friends in class again. The new school year is right around the corner, so now’s the time to dust off the backpack that was flung into storage and give it a nice refresh. There are plenty of ways to wash a backpack — both by hand and in the washing machine — but some methods are better than others.
LIFESTYLE
akc.org

Disaster Preparedness Tips for Your Dog

Floods, storms, wildfires — you can’t prevent extreme weather or disastrous events, but you can take charge of how you respond. These emergency preparedness tips will help keep you and your dog out of harm’s way. Pack a Pet-Friendly Disaster Bag. Having all of your ducks in...
ENVIRONMENT
House Digest

The Return Policy For Furniture At WalMart Explained

Sometimes when you order an item online or even purchase from a big box retail store and get it home, it's not quite what you expect. There could be missing parts or the product in the box is slightly damaged, or it just isn't exactly what you wanted. If these issues occur, it's always helpful to know the store's return policy so that you can quickly take care of the problem and either get a replacement or a refund for what you purchased.
RETAIL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
79K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy