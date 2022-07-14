ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse city council member resigns, citing health concerns

By WIZM staff
wizmnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA La Crosse city council memeber up for reelection this spring announced his resignation Thursday. Justice Weaver, who represents La Crosse’s 5th District, cited health...

www.wizmnews.com

wizmnews.com

City administrator Rindfleisch leaving Onalaska after 5 years

Onalaska’s city administrator has left to find another job, so the city will seek a successor. Mayor Kim Smith announced on Friday that Eric Rindfleisch is going to “pursue other endeavors,” according to a news release. Rindfleisch had been the administrator for five years. The release says...
wizmnews.com

LA CROSSE TALK PM: First your edibles, then some state fair food

Brought in the expert, UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, to talk about, of course, state fair food. That was preceded with the notion of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin — something the GOP-controlled Wisconsin state Legislature can’t do, because it’s off for 10 months this year.
LA CROSSE, WI
winonapost.com

MnDOT: 43/61 roundabout to open before end of July

The roundabout at the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 61 is set to open the week of July 25. The roundabout curb and gutter has been poured and crews are continuing to dig along the west side of Highway 43 as they install a sanitary sewer. Thank you for driving safely through the work zones; your efforts help keep workers and other motorists safe.
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Health
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County sheriff’s deputy appears to flash hand gesture linked to white supremacy in social media post

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An image of 10 La Crosse County sheriff’s deputies was removed from La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf’s Facebook page as controversy arose over a deputy’s gesture in the photo. In the photo, the third deputy from the right, Sgt. Brandon Penzkover, can be seen making the “okay” hand gesture. Some white supremacists have used the...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Upcoming Hwy. 43/4th St. detour for jail construction

Fourth Street in Winona will be closed between Winona and Washington streets, just east of the interstate bridge, starting at the end of the work day on July 22 through August 5. The closure is needed to accommodate gas and water utility relocation related to the Winona County Jail project.
WINONA, MN
winonapost.com

Women on Wheels: Winona hosts international gathering

With their roaring motorbikes and leather jackets, the international Women on Wheels (WOW) motorcycle group conducted its 36th annual Ride-In in Winona July 12-14. While some of the riders might describe themselves as “grandmas who like to bake cookies and ride motorcycles,” the group focuses on two things: camaraderie and diversity.
WINONA, MN
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun things to Do in Prairie du Chien (WI)

The county seat of Crawford County, Wisconsin, USA, is the city of Prairie du Chien, situated within the Mississippi River Valley. Prairie du Chien meaning “Dog’s Prairie,” has 5,605 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. Prairie du Chien is the second oldest city in Wisconsin. The French...
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire woman arrested after leading Jackson County law enforcement on 120 MPH chase

TOWNSHIP OF ADAMS, Wis. (WKBT) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman after a 12 mile chase Wednesday. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. to a call of a vehicle on fire on the shoulder of I-94 in Adams. Behind the responders assisting, a driver — Katie Carpenter — accelerated quickly through the scene, narrowly missing some responders, according to a news release.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
nbc15.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured after Monroe Co. motorcycle accident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash occurred Saturday morning in Monroe County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at approximately 9:52 a.m., they received a call about a crash on I-90 eastbound at mile marker 46 near Tomah.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Sheriff’s Office: Missing Ettrick man found safe

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing a month ago is found safe, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. 28-year-old Derek Stawarz was reporting missing on June 14 and was last seen in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County. In a missing person...
KROC News

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Wisconsin

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Wisconsin, this one is ranked as the weirdest.
WISCONSIN STATE

