San Angelo, TX

Deputies seize 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine

By Chad Miller
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago
(file/MGN photo)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence located on the 3000 block of Travis Street on July 13, 2022.

According to the press release, Deputies located and seized 5.4 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of marijuana, $7,100 in cash, and a firearm at the residence.

The suspect, John Bonner, was not at the residence at the time of the search and seizure and arrest warrants for Manufacture/Deliver Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana have been issued for Bonner.

Anyone with information on John Bonner’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department, or Crime Stoppers.

