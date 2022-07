WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WLNE) — According to the Veteran’s Administration, every day 22 veterans take their lives. For the men and women who have served the United States, PTSD has a strong hold on their lives. But for some, hope has come in the form of a budding garden in West Bridgewater. What began as a small plot of land has grown into four aces, tens of thousands of seeds, a waterfall, a bee colony and the power of shared experiences.

