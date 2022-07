If you're planning to travel along the (Q) Line this summer, you may have to make some adjustments to your plans. Just recently, the MTA announced a batch of service changes affecting many who use the south Brooklyn lines of the New York City Subway. During the weekends between July 16 and August 14, direct service to and from Manhattan via the Brighton line will be cut, while the MTA completes essential track maintenance. Shuttle trains will provide service between Prospect Park and Coney Island, and free shuttle buses will provide service between Prospect Park and the Atlantic Avenue Station.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO