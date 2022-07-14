ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knightdale, NC

9-year-old drives off in mother's car

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Knightdale, N.C. — A 9-year-old boy, driving his mother's car, ran off the road Thursday...

www.wral.com

WRAL News

Man found shot in car along I-885 in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting along Interstate 885 in Durham on Sunday morning. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on I-885 north near the Ellis Road exit. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘Top tier’ teen driving program rolls into Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday dozens of drivers were practicing all sorts of stops and turns, as the B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving program rolled its way into Raleigh. “This is not synonymous to driver’s ed — this is your next, top-tier driving school,” said Michael Baker, an instructor with the program.
RALEIGH, NC
Knightdale, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Knightdale, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. woman accused of burning 2-year-old child who also had cocaine in his system

DURHAM, N.C. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman faces several charges after she allegedly burned a young boy who ended up having cocaine in his system. Durham County Jail records show Natoyia Danielle Barbee was booked into custody July 5 on four counts of conspiracy, four counts of larceny, one count of child abuse, one count of communicating threats, and one count of negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after train crash in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man is in the hospital Saturday night after his vehicle collided with a train in Durham. Police said it happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said no one on the train was hurt, but...
DURHAM, NC
#Driving
cbs17

Orange Co. deputies warn community of phone scams

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

One dead in early-morning crash in Fayetteville: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they’re investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles early Saturday morning. At about 1:11 a.m., officers say they were called to the intersection of Raeford Road and Hoke Loop Road. UPDATE: Police ID woman who died in Fayetteville crash early Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Alamance County community remembers man killed in crash

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of people in Snow Camp gathered at the Ye Olde Country Kitchen restaurant to remember Bryan Wilson. The community gathered to pay their respects with flowers, reminiscing about Wilson and personal notes they wrote on the floor of the restaurant site. Wilson was a beloved staple in the community […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Durham police identify Waffle House shooting suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Waffle House that sent a man and woman to the hospital. Antonio Smith, 48, is still on the run, but he's now facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 found dead in Fayetteville shooting inside home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that two people are dead following a shooting Thursday morning. Just past 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a well-being check at the 1500 block of Berkshire Road. Officers found two adults inside a residence with gunshot wounds. Both...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after car crash near Graham Thursday morning

GRAHAM, N.C. — State Highway Patrol responded to a car crash on Greensboro Chapel Hill Road near Bethel South Fork Road Thursday morning. Randall Scott Tefft, Jr., 33, was driving west when he crossed the center line and hit Bryan Edward Wilson, 59, head-on. Both drivers died on the...
GRAHAM, NC
WNCT

Arrest made after Snow Hill stabbing

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Snow Hill Police Department made an arrest Sunday in connection to a stabbing that injured one person. Ramziddin Muwwakkil was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was placed under a $25,000 bond. SHPD and Green County Sheriff’s Office...
SNOW HILL, NC
