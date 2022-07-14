Gov. Beshear gives updates on economy, tornado impact, and COVID

Some customers of one power company may get some relief on their electric bill, thanks to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office. The Office of Rate Intervention stepped in to intervene in a proposed rate increase from South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, also known as South KY RECC, to the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Joe Arnold, the VP of Strategic Communications with the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, said pressures from inflation on costs of materials have contributed to a need for a rate increase. He added this would be the first for South Kentucky RECC in more than ten years. According to the Attorney General’s communications team, South Kentucky requested a charge increase on base rates (the fixed price all customers pay for electric service) from $13.29 to $24.00, which is an 81% increase. Daniel Cameron and his team said they were able to reduce the original proposal to approximately a 46% increase on the base rate, instead of the original proposal. This would make the monthly base rate go from $13.29 to $17. Arnold said there are several variables that go into an overall monthly bill. The monthly base rate is only one variable. He continued by saying the increase on the overall monthly bill would only be around 5.1%. South Kentucky RECC is headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky, and distributes retail electric power to 68,000 Kentucky consumers in Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, and Wayne Counties.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO