Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear gives updates on economy, tornado impact, and COVID

By 14 News Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave updates on several topics Thursday. Among his updates, Governor Beshear announced leaders at Accuride Corp., a manufacturer of wheels, wheel ends and braking components for commercial and passenger vehicles, are investing in the company’s Henderson County facility with a $2 million commitment, creating 15...

(WEHT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday to discuss economic development, a decrease in gas prices and state real property taxes, the highest annual growth rate in decades, western Kentucky tornado recovery, work to address the water shortage in Marion, the new 988 mental health lifeline, Christmas in July events for families impacted b the December 10 tornadoes and COVID-19.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear signed six bills today that provide Kentucky families with better access to health care. According to a release from the governor’s office, the bills he signed will support lung cancer screenings and community health workers, and improve access to dental care, mental health benefits, stroke care and medication.
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) officials are partnering with law enforcement across the state on the ‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ speed awareness campaign. “As traffic increases on our roads this summer, we must do our part to help protect ourselves and each other,” said...
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education announced its Healthcare Workforce Collaborative, a new partnership with colleges and universities, state agencies, the healthcare industry and the K-12 education system to address Kentucky’s critical healthcare workforce shortage. The healthcare workforce crisis was only made worse by the ongoing COVID pandemic. Late last year, Gov. Andy […]
Some customers of one power company may get some relief on their electric bill, thanks to the Kentucky Attorney General’s office. The Office of Rate Intervention stepped in to intervene in a proposed rate increase from South Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative, also known as South KY RECC, to the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Joe Arnold, the VP of Strategic Communications with the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives, said pressures from inflation on costs of materials have contributed to a need for a rate increase. He added this would be the first for South Kentucky RECC in more than ten years. According to the Attorney General’s communications team, South Kentucky requested a charge increase on base rates (the fixed price all customers pay for electric service) from $13.29 to $24.00, which is an 81% increase. Daniel Cameron and his team said they were able to reduce the original proposal to approximately a 46% increase on the base rate, instead of the original proposal. This would make the monthly base rate go from $13.29 to $17. Arnold said there are several variables that go into an overall monthly bill. The monthly base rate is only one variable. He continued by saying the increase on the overall monthly bill would only be around 5.1%. South Kentucky RECC is headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky, and distributes retail electric power to 68,000 Kentucky consumers in Adair, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Laurel, Lincoln, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, and Wayne Counties.
Green River District Health Dept. reports 843 new COVID cases over last week. Officials say there was one COVID-19 death of a Henderson County resident. The Green River District Health Department reports in the last week 647 people tested positive for the virus. Parents can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments...
As a woman’s legal right to an abortion here in the commonwealth hangs in the balance, News 40 decided to take a closer look at how this could effect Kentucky’s foster care system. Officials in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the state’s foster care system...
OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - The Kentucky constitution specifies that new laws should go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the last General Assembly session, which means several laws will go into effect Thursday, including those impacting schools. HB 9 establishes funding for charter schools abs authorizes two pilot...
It is quite often a common misconception that teachers get to spend their summers will an umbrella drink in one hand and a magazine or cell phone in the other. I am here to tell you that couldn't be further from the truth. As someone who worked in the school system for a long time, I experienced it and witnessed just how very hard these teachers work with in-service training hours and preparing their classrooms for the next year and a million other things no one else, if they are not a teacher, thinks about.
Dry weather is having negative effects on planted crops in Kentucky. The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows the lack of rainfall effects in the crop condition report. The latest report indicated 28-percent of the planted soybeans were listed as “poor”, with only 22-percent rated as “good”....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
(Mike Osborne) — The number of Tennesseans hospitalized due to COVID-19 infections continued to rise this week. As of Monday, there were more than 700 state residents under virus related hospital care. Ninety-nine of those patients are being treated in ICUs, while 36 are on respirators. That represents a...
