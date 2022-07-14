ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 British Open Round 2: Shane Lowry highlights best bets

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izM2c_0gg2ficB00

Day one of the 150th Open Championship (aka the British Open) is in the books, and we’ve got ourselves quite the leaderboard.

Cameron Young (-8) is in the pole position after Thursday and despite holding a two-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy (-6), it’s actually McIlroy that will wake up on Friday atop the oddsboard at +340. McIlroy was the pre-tournament favorite at +1000.

The Northern Irishman — who was the +1000 favorite before the tournament started — is now sitting at +340. But McIlroy has plenty of company at the top of the odds with Cam Smith (+700), Scottie Scheffler (+750), Young (+850), Xander Schauffele (+1200), Dustin Johnson (+1600) and Jordan Spieth (+1800) all lurking.

But if the Open Championship has taught us anything over the years it’s to expect the unexpected. One mistake or bad break can ruin a round and send someone tumbling down the leaderboard. Contrarily, if you can keep your cool and avoid those big numbers, you can make a charge up the leaderboard and find yourself in contention seemingly out of nowhere.

With that in mind, here are a couple of players at big prices that could be worth a gamble after Day 1 of the Open Championship:

Shane Lowry (+8000, BetMGM )

The 2019 Open champion was all over the place on Thursday but was able to escape the day at even par and now finds himself eight strokes behind Young with three days to play. That may seem like too tall of a mountain to climb, but Lowry’s numbers suggest he played better than his scorecard lets on. The Irishman gained 2.44 strokes on the field with his approach and 3.01 strokes tee-to-green, but gave back 2.75 strokes with the putter. If Lowry can sort his putting out, he’ll be able to make his move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McVi0_0gg2ficB00
Shane Lowry chips during the Open Championship.
Getty Images
Si Woo Kim (+10000, BetMGM )

A bet on Si Woo Kim is not for the faint of heart. The 2017 PLAYERS Champion has a high ceiling, but he’s also got plenty of meltdown potential. That said, Kim had his game going on Thursday, shooting 3-under par and gaining 2.43 strokes on approach. Kim’s putter also seemed to be cooperating pretty well, which is a good sign that he has staying power this weekend.

Betting on Sports?

Webb Simpson (+27000, FanDuel )

If you’re looking for a deep sleeper to add to your card after Thursday, Webb Simpson could be your man. It’s been a down season for Simpson, but he does have some encouraging recent results, including a T13 at the Travelers three weeks ago, so there’s a chance that the Wake Forest alum is rounding into form. Putting that aside, this is just a numbers play on a player with a terrific pedigree. Even though he’s seven shots back, this is the Open Championship so there’s plenty of time for chaos and there’s a chance — albeit a small one — that Simpson could be one of the players left standing when the dust settles.

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

PGA Tour employee suffers fractured hand from wayward Rory McIlroy drive

Without a major for eight years, world number 3, Rory McIlroy, continued his excellent recent form through the first round of The Open Championship yesterday. The four-time major winner has had a close call in all three ‘big ones’ so far this year with finishes of second at The Masters followed by 8th at the PGA and tied-fifth at last month’s US Open, and with a recent win at the Canadian Open he certainly wouldn’t be out of place winning at one of his favorite venues.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: PGA Tour Staffer Was Injured By Rory McIlroy Drive

Rory McIlroy finished his first-round Thursday with an incredible 6-under 66 at St. Andrews. But, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the 33-year-old Irishman. One of McIlroy's tee shots sprayed out into the gallery and hit a bystander who just so happened to be a PGA Tour staffer. PGA Tour...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day...
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy shares lead with Viktor Hovland heading into final round of The Open

Every now and then, there are sporting moments so perfect they seem guided by fate. A rare instance where the collective yearning is so fiercely ingrained it forces itself into fruition. When Rory McIlroy stepped into one of the cavernous bunkers that guards the tenth hole at St Andrews, he had trailed his playing partner Viktor Hovland by one shot at the top of the leaderboard. But as the Northern Irishman’s ball carried the steep ledge that fronts the green and skidded to a halt just in time to catch the lip of the hole, the sense of destiny felt...
GOLF
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#The Open Championship#Betmgm
theScore

McIlroy/Hovland penultimate group highlights Round 3 tee times

Cameron Smith will be in the final group Saturday at the 150th Open Championship played at the Home of Golf after he matched the lowest round of the tournament with an 8-under 64 on Friday. Smith will be joined by namesake Cameron Young, who trails the Aussie by two strokes...
GOLF
BBC

The Open: Rory McIlroy & Viktor Hovland fight Duel in Sun in St Andrews

Coverage: BBC TV, radio and online, on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app. Full coverage details. It would take a lot to upset Viktor Hovland, zen warrior and Open Championship co-leader. A ball plugged...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Round 2 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

The Open resumes at St Andrews on Friday with more difficult conditions at the Old Course after some sensational scoring on Friday.Rory McIlroy blazed in a round of 66 to sit two shots behind early leader Cameron Young, who made a superb 64 to start his maiden Open Championship in eight-under-par.Defending champion Collin Morikawa has work to do after firing a 72, leaving him eight shots off the pace at even par.The Open 2022 live scoring and second round leaderboardHere are tee times and full schedule for Round 2 of the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews:Tee times Round...
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy