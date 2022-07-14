ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Charles Barkley will ‘100 percent’ meet with LIV Golf about possible broadcasting role

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The next major athlete to be associated with LIV Golf could be … Charles Barkley?

Sir Charles joined the “The Next Round” golf show, and was asked if rumors were true that LIV Golf is pursuing him for a broadcasting role.

“I’m gonna meet with LIV,” Barkley said. “To be always transparent and honest, they called me and asked me if I’d meet with them. I said yes. Nothing’s imminent. I actually don’t know everything they want from me or what they technically want me to do. But you have to always look at every opportunity that’s available.

“So, to answer your question, yes, I’m gonna 100 percent meet with LIV.”

This would be a fascinating fit, as Barkley is notoriously about as bad a golfer as he is a great broadcaster. One also has to imagine that the money Saudi-backed LIV Golf would offer Barkley would be enormous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=046PNQ_0gg2fUCt00
Charles Barkley told a golf show that he ‘100 percent’ plans to meet with Saudi-backed LIV Golf about a potential broadcasting role.

Phil Mickelson reportedly got $200 million guaranteed from the upstart golf league, with Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau also all believed to have gotten nine-figures upfront.

While Barkley may not be in that stratosphere, the fact that they are wooing him logically means they are prepared to make him an offer that would be very difficult to refuse.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson responds to Tiger Woods’ rant against LIV Golf at Open Championship

Tiger Woods, golf’s most recognizable star, made his opinion of the rival league, LIV Golf, well known ahead of the Open Championship on Tuesday. Woods said that the PGA players who left for LIV “turned their backs on what has allowed them to get to this position.” With the Open Championship teeing off on Thursday, LIV Golf’s biggest star, Phil Mickelson, responded to Woods’ criticisms of the PGA defectors, per ESPN.
GOLF
Golf.com

The John Daly and Bryson DeChambeau Show was a blast to watch (pun intended)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly share at least one thing in common, and we’ll get to that in a moment, but mostly they could not be more different. DeChambeau is muscular and cleanly shaven. Daly is built like Santa, and has a bleached blond beard that is the envy of every garden gnome. DeChambeau wears stylish, clingy Puma gear that shows off his chiseled figure. Daly wears purple pants adorned with flowers and skulls, and a baggy grey windbreaker from the Masters merchandise shop (yes, really).
CELEBRITIES
Golf.com

‘I have hated him’: Pro shares one of the best Phil Mickelson stories

7:30 a.m., Thursday. Game 6. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. 12:30 p.m., Friday Game 32. Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert, Kurt Kitayama. Lucas Herbert had to have laughed when he saw the tee times for the first two rounds of this year’s Open Championship. He was being grouped with the man he had hated for over a decade. And it wasn’t Kurt Kitayama.
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Honest Admission On His Golf Future

This could be the last time we ever see Tiger Woods play The Open at St. Andrews. Just moments ago, Woods finished up his second round at the prestigious venue. Unfortunately, he's going to miss the cut. Is this the last time we'll ever see Woods play competitively at St....
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Greg Norman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley confirms future meeting with LIV Golf: 'You’ve got to always look at every opportunity that’s available'

LIV Golf has its eyes on a basketball Hall of Famer for their next addition to the broadcast lineup. Charles Barkley, an 11-time All-Star in the NBA and current analyst for TNT, recently said on the Pat McAfee Show in regards to PGA Tour players taking LIV Golf money that, “If somebody gave me $200 million I’d kill a relative.”
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Charles Barkley Says He’s Taking a Meeting With LIV Golf

Charles Barkley officially responded to the rumor circulating about him potentially joining LIV Golf’s broadcast or media team. In an appearance on The Next Round, the 59-year-old NBA legend admitted that he is planning to meet with LIV Golf about a potential offer for him to take on a role with the tour.
NBA
FanSided

Charles Barkley set to meet with LIV Golf about potential role on the tour

Charles Barkley’s golf swing sure isn’t pretty, but his social media presence and overall notoriety around the sports world sure is. LIV has interest. The LIV Tour is backed by Saudi money. Lots and lots of it, hence why the PGA Tour is worried about their most direct competition, and well-known players leaving for it.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadcasting#Saudi#The Upstart Golf League
The Independent

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to...
GOLF
Golf Channel

After missing Open cut, John Daly plays golf with the Mannings and Eric Church

Despite missing The Open cut, John Daly still played alongside some stars in Scotland on Saturday morning. Daly, who shot 3 over to miss out on playing the weekend at St. Andrews, spent Saturday morning eight miles down the road from the Old Course at Kingsbarns Golf Links. He was joined by Eli, Peyton and Cooper Manning, along with country music star Eric Church.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator as the pace of play proved an issue on the first day of the Open at St Andrews.Some of Thursday’s rounds took longer than six hours as the layout of the Old Course, with its double greens, joint fairways and numerous crossover points, slowed the 156-man field.Defending champion Morikawa, who was in the 19th of the 52 three-ball groupings alongside Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, admitted it had been frustrating.“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the American, winner at St George’s last year,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: John Daly rebounded from missing the cut with an all-time round at Kingsbarns with Peyton and Eli Manning

Despite holing an early eagle bomb and stalking around the Old Course in blaze orange Hooters pants on Friday, John Daly missed the cut at the Open Championship. It was a bummer for golf fans, who hadn’t seen Daly play a major weekend in awhile, but for Daly it was no big thing. He simply cursed the wind, thanked his sponsors, and moved on. A pro’s pro.
GOLF
Golf.com

Bryson DeChambeau, after LIV move, wasn’t surprised Bridgestone ended deal

Bryson DeChambeau, on the topic of his newly divorced sponsor, says he was not surprised. He wasn’t upset. In fact, he says he feels quite the opposite. “I love them,” DeChambeau said. But a six-year relationship is over. Earlier this week, Bridgestone announced it was severing ties with...
GOLF
The Independent

Matt Fitzpatrick blasts pace of play in 150th Open at St Andrews as a ‘joke’

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick blasted the pace of play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews as a “joke” with most rounds taking more than six hours to complete.Shared fairways and greens, plus fast-running fairways bringing par fours into range off the tee and 100-foot-plus putts meant it was an attritional day on the Fife links.Players found themselves waiting for long periods on tee boxes and also for second shots into greens and Fitzpatrick, golf’s newest major winner, was not impressed.“It’s just a joke, isn’t it? Like six hours, 10 (minutes). This just shouldn’t be happening ever in...
GOLF
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

After eye and back surgeries, Diamond DeShields up for comeback player of the year ESPY

Through multiple eye and back surgeries in her career, Mercury guard Diamond DeShields always returned to the game of basketball.  “I’m rising to the challenge of it all,” DeShields said. “I think there were plenty of opportunities for me to quit, but kind of looking at it like if this is happening to me, there has to be some sort of triumph, some sort of opportunity to overcome.” ...
NBA
thecomeback.com

Former PGA Tour champion blasts “disgusting” LIV Golf players

Ken Green isn’t exactly the kind of golfer who tends to stick up for the PGA Tour. The five-time tour winner and 1989 Ryder Cup participant clashed with tour brass for years. However, when it comes to golfers who left to take the money with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he does not mince words.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Many golfers at The Open Championship rendered 'speechless' by slow pace of play

The first round of The Open Championship at St. Andrews was played on Thursday, but it did not go of without a hitch. In fact, golfers were complaining about several hitches. Numerous golfers complained about how long it took to play their round. Golf Magazine’s Dylan Dethier said players were "speechless" coming off the course over the length of their rounds.
GOLF
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy