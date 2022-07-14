ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton Man Allegedly Threatens To Kill His Whole Family

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbj7V_0gg2fQfz00
Photo by Gerd Altmann

By Thomas Kwan

After a man allegedly threatened to kill his woman and children, police got called to investigate the matter in Scranton, PA, Lackawanna county. Roads were closed down, and tensions were high. What transpired that evening has the community concerned.

In Scranton, PA, Lackawanna county, two roadways in Scranton reopened to traffic after immense police activity and investigation on Wednesday evening, according to the Scranton Police Department. The community notified the Scranton Police Department regarding an active police operation on Luzerne Street and Railroad Avenue in Scranton.

FOX 56 reported that Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll told them officers deployed in pursuit of the alleged criminal to the 500 block of Luzerne Street around 6 PM, which was considered a "high-risk search."

A woman said the father was threatening to kill her and her children. When identifying the suspect, the investigation concluded that the criminal Jamal Morrison was said to have been armed and dangerous inside a home in the 500 block of Luzerne Street. The alleged criminal, Chief Carroll, said that Morrison had an outstanding warrant for a felony aggravated assault charge.

According to Scranton Police Reports, Morrison was not inside the home when officers went to catch the alleged criminal, and the police operation concluded. The Scranton police are suspicious regarding the claims of violence, as he wasn't inside the home, and officials found the threats against the woman and her children to be falsely made. Morrison has got another warrant for terroristic threats that is now outstanding.

Have a news tip? Report it to (570) 451-NEWS.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Police: Man abandons motorcycle, takes off into woods

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a Kunkletown man after, officials say, he failed to pull over for troopers. On Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. police say they tried to pull over a motorcycle for Title 75 violations. According to a police report, 27-year-old Robert Cordery failed to pull over for troopers and […]
KUNKLETOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Former cop arrested for DUI

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A former police officer who was seen swerving along the road admitted having several drinks before trying to drive last month, police say. Stefani Gallie, 49, refused a breath test, but South Centre Township Officer William LeFevre noted she nearly fell out of her truck when he stopped her on June 18 around 7 p.m. Gallie worked as a police officer in Catawissa until she left the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man nearly caused crash after grabbing steering wheel of vehicle

Sayre, Pa. — A woman was forced to pull over into a parking lot after a man allegedly grabbed the wheel of her vehicle as they traveled near the 400 block of N. Keystone Avenue in Sayre. Raymond Robert Stanton, 65, of Waverly, N.Y. said he had no explanation as to why he nearly caused the crash on the evening of July 10. Once the vehicle was pulled over, Stanton punched the woman in the face with a closed fist, according to an affidavit filed...
SAYRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Scranton, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scranton, PA
WBRE

Man caught huffing in his car charged with DUI, police

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police have charged a man after officials say he admitted to hospital staff that he huffs aerosol. Police were called to the CVS in the 1100 block of Moosic Street on Wednesday. Police say they found 34-year-old Roderick Turner in the driver’s seat with his eyes closed and an […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

12-week-old kitten shot and killed in PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 12-week-old kitten was shot and killed in Montour County earlier this month according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said they received a report on July 10 of an unknown actor shooting and killing a kitten in Valley Township sometime between July 2 and July 3.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Fox#Scranton Police Reports
WBRE

Former pastor pleads no contest after ‘predator sting’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plea agreement took place in court Friday for a former Monroe County pastor who was arrested last year after being caught on video meeting up with a self-proclaimed “predator catcher”. Gregory Loughney, was caught on video in October by “570 Predator Catcher” who posed as a 15-year-old boy. Pocono […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Suspects in Lackawanna County shooting face more charges

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two teens suspected of being involved a the Scranton shooting that left a 17-year-old dead will be facing additional charges. According to an affidavit from Scranton Police Department, Evan Daniel Wasko, and Liam Patrick O’Malley, both 18, were hit with weapons-related charges. As stated in the affidavit, investigators say […]
WBRE

County officials take action after Nanticoke manhunt

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Luzerne County officials said they will use what they’re calling the “lessons learned” from an incident yesterday involving children and youth caseworkers and a man with a gun. Officials at the Luzerne County Children and Youth Services said what happened yesterday is a prime example of the potential dangers CYS caseworkers […]
NANTICOKE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Old Forge PD trying to ID man involved with thefts

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Old Forge Police say they are trying to identify the individual seen stealing from this store. The store owner told the Old Forge Police Department that the individual pictured below frequently visits the store to steal. Officials told Eyewitness News the owner of the...
OLD FORGE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Driver struck his brother then twice fled from police before being caught, cops say

A 55-year-old Bethlehem man was sent to Northampton County Prison on Friday after allegedly driving his SUV into his brother then fleeing from police. The incident unfolded Friday morning in Palmer Township, where police were called about 7:15 a.m. after suspect James Alan Matthews intentionally struck the victim in the parking lot of Majestic Athletics at 2320 Newlins Mill Road, according to a news release from township police.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Plains Township Police Department said they arrested two individuals who now face multiple felony drug-related charges. Investigators said they launched a narcotics investigation earlier this year into Shane Burton and Samantha Malia. Officers said they executed a search warrant in the 40 block...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man who pulls gun on officer, CYS worker is in custody

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  There was heavy police activity in Nanticoke after they say a suspect ran after pulling a gun on an officer, and a CYS worker. Nanticoke police chief stated Cory Gonzalez Crudup, 40, is accused of pulling a gun on a Nanticoke officer and Children and Youth worker when they arrived […]
NANTICOKE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Victim in deadly incident in Lehigh County company’s parking lot was a woman, coroner says (UPDATE)

UPDATE 2: 44-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal shooting outside warehouse. UPDATE: A woman’s body was found early Friday in the parking lot of a Lehigh County company, the Lehigh County coroner confirms. The woman was next to a red Jeep with New York plates and near Lineage Logistics in the 7100 block of Ruppsville Road in Upper Macungie Township. The SUV was struck by gunfire, media reports say. Coroner Daniel Buglio said he would rule soon on the manner in which the woman died and possibility on the cause of her death, but just before noon he couldn’t immediately confirm either that the woman was shot or that it was a homicide. He said expected to reach a conclusion after speaking to investigators and make an announcement soon. Township police couldn’t immediately be reached for more information. The county district attorney’s office didn’t have more information to release, a spokeswoman said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with fentanyl delivery resulting in death

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested and charged a man after he was found to be responsible for the death of a man he provided fentanyl to in a drug exchange. According to the Kingston Police Department, Roger Kapinsky II, 41, of Wilkes-Barre provided fentanyl to Michael Haines, 35. As stated in the affidavit, Haines […]
KINGSTON, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
9K+
Followers
401
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy