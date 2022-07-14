ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukegan, IL

Planned Parenthood announces Illinois-Wisconsin partnership in Waukegan

By Peter Hancock
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IM04T_0gg2et7900

Planned Parenthood affiliates in Illinois and Wisconsin said Thursday they have formed a partnership to expand services at an abortion clinic in Waukegan to help serve residents of Wisconsin, where abortion services are now banned.

That announcement came three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Once the court rendered that decision, a Wisconsin law dating back to 1849 that criminalizes abortion automatically went back into effect.

“We opened the Waukegan Health Center in 2020 in anticipation of this moment,” Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said during a virtual news conference. “We expected that Wisconsin would cease access to abortion care as soon as Roe fell, so we were prepared to give Wisconsin patients the care they needed.”

Under the arrangement, patients can still go to one of four clinics in Wisconsin to receive care before and after the procedure. But several Wisconsin clinicians, nurses and other staff travel to the Waukegan clinic to expand capacity at that health center and other clinics in Illinois through telehealth.

Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said her organization had anticipated the overturning of Roe v. Wade for years and had been working for the past several months to build partnerships with providers in other states.

“Despite the devastating impact of this criminal abortion ban, we are grateful to have health care options for our patients right next door in Illinois,” she said. “Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is working on many fronts to provide patients with information, support, financial resources and access to abortion services and to follow-up care.”

Atkinson noted that even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Wisconsin imposed strict regulations on abortion.

Restrictions imposed by Wisconsin

According to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that supports abortion rights, even after the original Roe v. Wade decision, Wisconsin imposed a number of restrictions on the procedure.

Those included a 24-hour waiting period and state-directed counseling that included information designed to discourage a patient from having an abortion, a prohibition against the use of telemedicine to administer abortion medications; and a requirement for parental consent to perform an abortion on a minor, among others.

Illinois, by contrast, imposes virtually no legal restrictions on access to abortion services. A 2019 law known as the Reproductive Health Act declares access to abortion services a “fundamental right” under Illinois law. And last year, lawmakers repealed what was known as the Parental Notice of Abortion Act, requiring parents of minors seeking abortions to be notified before the procedure could be performed.

‘We are not just an oasis of reproductive care’

Because of that, many Wisconsin residents seeking abortions went to out-of-state providers, including those in Illinois. But Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer at the Illinois affiliate, said that since Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, there has been a 10-fold increase in the number of Wisconsin residents coming to Illinois for abortion services.

Earlier in the week, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton testified before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee about the increased demand for abortion services that Illinois is seeing from residents of other states where the procedure is now either banned or heavily restricted.

“We are not just an oasis of reproductive care, but an island,” she said, according to her prepared remarks. “Here’s what that looks like: It looks like disenfranchised yet determined patients coming from every surrounding state, but also from as far away as Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Now On High Level For COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 59 deaths since July 8, 2022. According to the CDC, 50 counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes most of the...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois boosts support for new 988 line

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced today that the Illinois Department of Human Services’ (IDHS) Division of Mental Health, with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is expanding the state’s mental health safety net by rolling out 988, a new suicide prevention and mental health crisis line.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Illinois Health
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Waukegan, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukegan, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
kool98.com

2022 Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Pull Over Family from Illinois

An Illinois family was this year’s Rodeo Pull Over family. The Hauri family of five from Rosco, Illinois, were pulled over and received lunch at The Depot, rodeo passes for the Crow’s Nest, a night’s stay at the Comfort Inn, a gift basket from the Chamber of Commerce, and the Key to the City from Mayor Everson.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juliana Stratton
ourquadcities.com

Illinois expands health coverage to undocumented immigrants 42 and up

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois in March launched the...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court
WGN Radio

Is there a racist pattern of gun arrests in Chicago?

Takenya Nixon, assistant public defender with the Cook County Public Defenders, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why she feels there’s a racist pattern with gun arrests in Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

A progressive bump in the burbs

TGIF, Illinois. It’s Block Party weekend and I’m gearing up for the jello shots. Progressives had a moment during last month’s primaries. A notable victor was Abdelnasser Rashid, who if elected in November would become the first Palestinian and first Muslim American elected to the Illinois House of Representatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
205
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy