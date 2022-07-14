ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Karns running back DeSean Bishop commits to Coastal Carolina

By Gregory Raucoules, Hannah Moore
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Karns running back DeSean Bishop, one of the top college football prospects from Knoxville, is heading out of state after committing to play at Coastal Carolina University on Thursday.

The 3-star prospect announced his commitment Thursday at Karns High School. Bishop was named Class 5A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football last year after rushing for over 3,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2021. He also recorded 248 receiving yards, caught two touchdowns and threw for two more.

Karns RB DeSean Bishop is king at running the rock

The 5’10” running back received 18 offers, according to 247Sports. Bishop selected Coastal Carolina over schools including Michigan State, Purdue, the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Coastal Carolina had two players, Isaiah Likely and Jeffrery Gunter, selected in the 2022 National Football League Draft, while another player, Enock Makonzo became the first-ever player from the school to be chosen in the Canadian Football League Draft. In total 12 players from the school have gone on to play professionally.

Jamey Chadwell, an Anderson High School alumni, is the head coach at Coastal Carolina.

