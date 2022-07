TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few weeks ago we shared a story with you about Adrion Mancilla, a Wakulla boy putting together a weekly food stand to raise money for his mom’s medical bills. And while he’s still working it every weekend, thanks to the generous donations from the Wakulla County community he now has tents, multiple tables and cookware and now he gets to even borrow a hot dog cart from Wakulla resident Tracey Patterson.

