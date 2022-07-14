ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grape Creek, TX

Thousands affected by power outages in Grape Creek.

By Chad Miller
 2 days ago
The Orange dots equal 101-1000 customers without power.

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Power outages has affected the citizens of Grape Creek and Carlsbad along Highway 87.

According to the AEP Outage Map, there are currently 2000+ outages in the area.

The cause of the outages is currently unknown.

