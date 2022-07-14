Thousands affected by power outages in Grape Creek.

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo Police Officer retired yesterday after nearly 40 years of service.
On June 15, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department celebrated Officer Irma Rodriguez retirement with over 36 years of service to the City of San Angelo.
Officer Rodriguez served in many divisions throughout the San Angelo Police Department to include Patrol, the DARE program, Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Polygraph Operator, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), the Auto Theft Task Force, Field Training Officer (FTO,) she was a board member of the San Angelo Police Officer’s Association, and she…
