ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: July 14

By Robbie Faulk
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Logan Tanner becomes highest drafted catcher in MSU history

Logan Tanner capped a strong three-year career in Starkville by being drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The Lucedale, Miss., just finished another solid season in 2022 and was rewarded for his work and acknowledged for his potential as one of the top catchers in the class by being taken by the Cincinnati Reds at pick number 55. He is the highest drafted catcher in school history.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

FSU Baseball's top signee, Cameron Smith, to forgo rest of MLB draft and remain on campus

Florida State baseball has received good news from the MLB Draft over the last two days. Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart were both selected within the first three rounds. On the flip side, none of FSU's signees have been drafted either. The Seminoles' top signee, Cameron Smith, has told Noles247.com that he will forego the rest of the draft and remain on campus in Tallahassee to be a part of Link Jarrett's program.
LAKE WORTH, FL
247Sports

Sooners score yet another All-American transfer in Haley Lee

ARLINGTON, Texas — Haley Lee was responsible for Texas A&M's only runs against Oklahoma in the Norman Regional. She'll now be wearing an Oklahoma uniform. The slugger becomes the latest All-American to transfer to the Sooners, as she announced the news Sunday afternoon. Lee joins pitcher Alex Storako, formerly of Michigan, and infielders Alynah Torres and Cydney Sanders, formerly of Arizona State, in making the move to Norman.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
247Sports

Jacob Zibin selected in MLB Draft

South Carolina baseball commitment Jacob Zibin was selected in the 10th round of the MLB Draft. The Cleveland Guardians made Zibin the 15th pick of the 10th round, which was No. 301 overall. Zibin, out of TNXL Academy, committed to the Gamecocks on March 28 of this year. He was...
MLB
247Sports

Day Two of MLB draft mostly kind to Diamond Dawgs

Day two of the Major League Baseball draft is over. With ten of the twenty rounds in the books, Mississippi State folks are breathing a little easier. Of course, day three could bring some surprises and some over slot signing bonus offers. On Monday, two current Bulldogs were selected. RHP...
MLB
247Sports

MLB Draft: Vols pitcher Mark McLaughlin picked in seventh round

Tennessee junior right-handed relief pitcher Mark McLaughlin was selected in the seventh round by the Chicago White Sox Monday afternoon, taken with the 221st pick in the MLB Draft. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound McLaughlin pitched 75.2 innings over the last three seasons, with a 1.90 earned run average. He struck out...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Brantley
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Rafael Palmeiro
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Dakota Hudson
Person
Konnor Pilkington
247Sports

Where is the Ole Miss QB battle with fall camp dead ahead?

There is a quarterback battle brewing at Ole Miss after spring practice yielded no definitive results on the pitched race between sophomore Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer. Dart is the new guy with all the intangibles, though he really never put it all together in the spring. Altmyer played his role well last season as a true freshman, spelling QB1 Matt Corral in emergency situations, including most of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The Rebels' relatively easy early schedule could mean that Lane Kiffin plays both throughout the month of September in games versus Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech and Tulsa. But by Oct. 1, when the Kentucky Wildcats visit Oxford, we expect we will all know who is THE quarterback.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Zach Agnos selected in 10th round by Rockies

East Carolina two-way star Zach Agnos has been selected in the 10th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies. Agnos was picked 296th overall. He is the second ECU player picked in the draft to this point, following left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who was picked 66th overall on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Five national champion Rebels selected Monday in MLB Draft

(Release) The 2022 national champions made headlines on Monday as Five Ole Miss players heard their names called on day two of the 2022 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Three Rebels were taken in the sixth round, with Derek Diamond (Pittsburgh Pirates), Hayden Dunhurst (Kansas City Royals) and Dylan DeLucia (Cleveland Guardians) being selected. Brandon Johnson was taken in the ninth round, also by the Royals, while Tim Elko was snagged in the 10th round by the Chicago White Sox.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Major Leagues#The Cleveland Guardians#The Milwaukee Brewers#Bulldogs
247Sports

Brad Cumbest selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 9th round

Mississippi State outfielder and fan favorite Brad Cumbest has been selected in the 9th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies. With the 266th pick in the 2022 draft, Cumbest is in line to receive a six-figure signing bonus as the slot value for his selection is set at $163K.
MLB
247Sports

Daily Digest | Illini announces B1G Media Days participants; Illini WR target sets commitment date

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The Illini announced that they will take Chase Brown, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin to Big Ten Media Days next week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Media Days begin on Tuesday, July 26 and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and the three player representatives will speak with the media on Wednesday, July 27. Bielema's press conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. CT on July 27 and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. Players will take their own podiums later in the day as well as making appearances on the Big Ten Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
247Sports

ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 47 Rahjai Harris

East Carolina is inside of 100 days of kickoff, when the Pirates take on the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 3 at 12 noon ET in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Louisville Baseball: MLB Draft Tracker

The University of Louisville baseball team had another successful season on the diamond and is expected to have another stellar draft. The Cardinals made it to the NCAA Super Regional before losing to Texas A&M and will have a handful of current players and signees drafted in the three-day Major League Baseball Amateur Draft that began on Sunday night. The draft is in July for the second time and is being held in Los Angeles, as part of the All-Star festivities.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

C Max Romero drafted by Washington Nationals in 9th round

Third-year junior catcher Max Romero has been selected by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round, 261st overall, of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. The Pembroke Pines Charter product is the third Hurricane to be selected. He was a 38th-round pick by Cincinnati in 2019. The approximate pick value...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Brent Venables sees 'hungry' Oklahoma team, expectations high for Sooners defense

The Oklahoma Sooners underwent major offseason change between Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams departures and new head coach Brent Venables. Gone is the offensive explosion and in comes hard-nosed defense. Well, the offense should still be there, especially with the addition of UCF quarterback transfer Dillon Gabriel and the retention of wide receiver Marvin Mims. But Venables expects the defense to be great right away, similar to what he had at Clemson as the defensive coordinator. He joined Sirius XM Big 12 Radio during the conference’s media days to explain.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

247Sports

40K+
Followers
351K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy